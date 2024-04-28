“Don’t Think Y’all Understand How Insane This Is”: Lu Dort’s Feisty Defense On Brandon Ingram Has OKC’s Jaylin Williams In Awe

The Oklahoma City Thunder received recognition all season long for being one of the most elite offensive units. However, Mark Daigneault’s boys are catching the attention of the basketball community with their impressive defense during the playoff. While the entire team seems to be locked in on both ends of the floor, Lu Dort has been far superior to his teammates in preventing the New Orleans Pelicans from scoring the ball. Shedding light on the way Dort has been a pest, guarding Brandon Ingram, Jaylin Williams cannot stop hyping his teammate.

The big three of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams have taken the league by storm. Understandably, fans are showering the three promising young talents with lofty praise. But Jaylin Williams highlighted Lu Dort’s importance in helping the Oklahoma side go 3-0 up in the series.

Taking to X (formerly “Twitter”), Williams reshared a tweet of the 25-year-old’s guard pestering defense from Game 3, not allowing Brandon Ingram to get open looks. Jaylin stressed that Dort’s defense wasn’t being as hyped as it should be. He wrote:

i don’t think yall understand how insane this is

With a 104 defensive rating, Dort has had one of the biggest contributions in the Oklahoma City Thunder being the best defensive-oriented team in the postseason. Additionally, Dort containing Brandon Ingram to only 16.3 points per game (per ESPN), has been one of the main reasons behind the young squad already being one win away from clinching a spot in the next round.

Lu Dort has been lauded for his defense

Lu Dort’s defensive prowess has left fans impressed for the past several years. Being one of the most lethal 3 and D players in the league, the 6ft 4” two-way player is one of the very few guards that can defend from positions 1-5. Regarded as one of the best perimeter defenders in the league, OKC GM Sam Presti once displayed his faith in the Canadian’s capabilities.

“He’s such an important guy for us,” said Sam Presti, per Forbes. “I think he realizes his function. I think he realizes how important his physical presence his. His defense, his courage.”

A year ago, when Dort had a breakout season, OKC head coach Mark Daigneault also explained how intangibles such as professionalism and willingness to win help the combo guard be great on defense.

“The star player looks at me like, ‘Come on man,’ Daigneault said, per Sportskeeda. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, here it comes. That to me is the mark of a great defender. He’s got the respect of his peers.”

While Dort’s defensive performance has been the topic of conversation, fans, and analysts often forget the above-par offensive outings he’s lodged this season – 10.9 points on 43.8% FG, per NBA.com.

Going ahead, with the Dallas Mavericks projected to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers in their first-round series, Dort will have the challenging responsibility of switching between Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. However, his performance against Ingram has fans convinced that Dort could play a huge role in helping the Thunder advance to the Western Conference Finals a couple of weeks from now.