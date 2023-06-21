With $97,000,000 Hanging in the Balance, LeBron James ‘Cleans Up’ With Wife Savannah for $474 Billion Brand’s Spring Menswear Show

Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Los Angeles Laker LeBron James and his wife Savannah James sit court side at the McDonald’s All American game during the first half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is a very busy man. Apart from being a basketball legend, the 6ft 9″ star has several ventures that helped him attain billionaire status. Since the Nuggets eliminated his Lakers, LeBron has had the whole basketball world in a frenzy by hinting about retirement. While fans, analysts, and players talk about the same, LeBron released a film about his high school days, opened ‘I Promise Housing,’ and starred at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and more. Recently, he was spotted at Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2024 Menswear Show with his wife, Savannah James.

With a 2-year, $97,000,000 extension to decide on, LeBron hanging out in Europe with Draymond Green and attending $474 Billion Brand Shows only adds to the anxiety of the Lakers fans. On the plus side though, The King cleaned up really well.

LeBron James shows up to Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2024 Menswear Show in Paris with Savannah James

This year, the Los Angeles Lakers surprised us all with their run to the Conference Finals. It took some brilliant mid-season trades, some incredible individual performances, and a lot of grit to turn a 2-10 start into a Conference Finals appearance. However, with the season done, LeBron James is unwinding, sort of.

He’s had a hectic schedule, with continuous appearances at different places. The latest one was the Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 Menswear Show in Paris. He was accompanied by his lovely wife, Savannah James.

As we can see, Maverick Carter introduced Bron to some businessmen, so we can assume LBJ might be trying to expand his connections and maybe work on something new. However, that doesn’t mean he didn’t appreciate his time with his wife. Here’s a clip of them being the most adorable couple.

Heading back to the matter that concerns the Lakers fans, what are LeBron’s options for the upcoming season?

What can the King do in the 2023-24 season?

A lot of us believe that when LeBron James threw up his retirement threat, he was reasserting his win-now mentality and giving the Lakers’ front office a warning. However, if that’s not what he meant, there are three things that can happen next season:

LeBron James retires from the NBA He stays with the Lakers and earns $46,900,000 from the first year of his extension. LBJ gets traded by the Lakers and gets a 15% trade kicker on his $97 Million extension.

So far, we can expect Bron to stay with the Purple and Gold next season and then keep the 2024-25 window open to see which team drafts Bronny(if he enrolls for the NBA Draft). There is a strong possibility that Bron will then opt-out of his $50,652,000 player option for 2024-25 and sign with the team that drafts Bronny.