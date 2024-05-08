“When Did Bryce Get That Tall”: Bronny James’ Taco-Bell Ad With Brother Bryce Leaves Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Stunned

The James household is extremely serious when it comes to their relationship with Tacos. Over the past few years, LeBron James and his family have celebrated “Taco Tuesday” every week. Seeing an excellent marketing opportunity, Taco Bell immediately asked to partner up with Bronny James and Bryce James to announce the release of their latest Discovery Box. And upon witnessing the competition himself, Shaquille O’Neal’s son, Shareef couldn’t help but be beyond shocked by one aspect of the clip.

Advertisement

In the reel posted by the Bronny, he and his brother can be seen participating in a modified version of a shooting game, “HORSE”, in their driveway. The game was rife with all kinds of smack-talk, and hilarious banter, as the two brothers tried everything to throw each other off their game.

However, as the game went on, the elder brother’s experience shined through as he ultimately reigned supreme. And as a reward for his dominance, he received Taco Bell’s brand new ‘Discovery Box’ from the disappointed hands of his little brother.

The video didn’t take much time at all to reach 4 million views, hitting the mark within a mere 9 hours of its upload. Consequently, as mentioned previously, Shareef O’Neal stumbled upon the video as well, making an interesting observation. Astonished by what he found, O’Neal couldn’t help but publicly question Bryce’s growth spurt.

“When did Bryce get that tall [?]”

As Shareef remarked, Bryce did look at least a few inches taller than his brother. Bronny James is listed at 6ft 4” per ESPN. So, Bryce being taller than 6ft 4” at the age of 16 is beyond amazing. Reportedly standing at 6ft 6” now [per Sports Illustrated], Bryce could still have yet another growth spurt, potentially resulting in him being almost as tall as his father LeBron James (6ft 9” per Basketball Reference).

Speaking of LBJ, he wasn’t left out of the loop in his sons’ hilariously competitive commercials. In fact, as soon as he caught wind of them, the Lakers superstar rushed to react to them himself.

LeBron James reacted to Bryce James and Bronny James’ Taco-Bell ad

Like any proud father, LeBron James almost immediately reposted his sons’ reels on his Instagram Story. And as one might expect, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar’s reaction to the same had all of social media going gaga.

In the video uploaded on Bryce James’ IG profile, the two James brothers can seen sneaking out of their house. Instead of celebrating the customary “Taco Tuesday” with their family, the duo drove to Taco Bell and ordered the new Discovery Box.

The James brothers were well aware of the potential perils related to their actions and even lamented how their father would ‘kill’ them if he found out. Unfortunately for them, Daddy dearest did indeed find out, even saying “Guess who found out!” on his IG story.

The four-time MVP also posted the video of the two playing their version of HORSE before he amusingly commanded Bronny to “leave his lil brother alone!”

Especially given the playful scolding, it is clear that LeBron James enjoyed his sons’ advertisements just as much as the rest of the NBA community did. Perhaps will even get involved himself the next time his sons partner up with Taco Bell.