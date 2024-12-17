With Nikola Jokic Anything Is Possible: Jeff Teague on Denver Nuggets’ Championship Hopes

Despite the Nuggets’ disappointing start to the 2024-25 NBA season, Nikola Jokic is having his best statistical year. The three-time MVP is currently doing his best to keep Denver afloat, while the supporting cast attempts to find their groove. They are a ways away from being the same contender they were the past two seasons, but former All-Star Jeff Teague believes the Nuggets are capable of anything as long as Jokic is on the court.

Teague took to his Club 520 Podcast to discuss the Nuggets’ season amidst their three-game win streak. Although many have already counted Denver out of championship contention, Teague is on the opposite side. He said,

“I think they got the best player in the league. He’s a champion, you know how to win. They’re starting to get their guys back. They got [Aaron Gordon] back. I think they got the recipe to be a great team. With Jokic anything is possible.”

The former Hawks point guard’s comments come from Jokic’s stellar performance in the Nuggets thrilling 130-19 win over the Kings. Jokic finished the game with 20 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists en route to yet another triple-double. There isn’t a single player in the league that can stop Jokic’s dominance. His performance this season is further evidence.

Additionally, the Joker’s championship experience is a pivotal factor, which Teague brought up. Experience in many playoff games is the deciding factor in winning close games in the clutch. Not only can Jokic score at will in the post, but he is also arguably the best decision-maker in terms of balancing when to pass and when to score.

Teague went on to bestow the title of the best player in the league on Jokic. A statement that isn’t bold in the slightest. His performances this season clearly point to him being the best player in the league.

Nikola Jokic is essential to Denver’s success

Jokic’s impact on the Nuggets warrants him to be in the MVP conversation every season. The team is a shell of itself when the big man is on the bench, and the stats are startling.

According to Cleaning The Glass, the Nuggets’ point differential is -16.6 with Jokic off the court. That abysmal mark is in the bottom fifth percentile of the league. In addition, Denver’s points per possession without Jokic is 97.3, which is the worst in the NBA.

On the other hand, the Nuggets are one of the best teams in the NBA with Jokic on the court. Their point differential jumps to +12.9, which is in the top 95th percentile. However, Denver can’t rely solely on Jokic to take them to the promised land. Thankfully, Jamal Murray is beginning to find his groove.

Murray has strung together a few great performances, which the Nuggets have desperately needed. Moreover, Russell Westbrook and Aaron Gordon have been extremely impactful for Denver. The Nuggets have the tools to be competitive in the loaded Western Conference. Consistency is their main issue, but if they’re able to find that balance, they’ll be a problem for any team.