“Without LeBron James, Cleveland wouldn’t be sh*t”: Kyle Kuzma fires back at Cavs fan claiming Lakers star won Wizards forward his NBA Finals ring

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma among others led a very special 2019-20 Lakers team to a championship victory. Now, fans are claiming Kuzma was carried by LeBron.

Kuzma was traded as a part of a massive package this offseason to the Washington Wizards in exchange for superstar Russell Westbrook. Kuzma really blossomed in his first couple years as a Laker. Despite LA taking Lonzo Ball with the second overall pick, Kuzma looked like the better pick even though he was taken with the 27th pick.

Ultimately, Kuzma’s role in the Lakers offense greatly declined with the additions of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and it made him expendable with the reality of landing a superstar like Russell Westbrook. Now, Kuzma’s been playing incredible, and the Wizards are first in the East at 8-3.

Kyle Kuzma’s 4th three of the 4th quarter WINS IT for the @WashWizards! pic.twitter.com/T4MhNm71se — NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021

Kyle Kuzma silences Cavs fan who claim LeBron James carried him to a Finals win

Kuzma had an efficient night against the Cavaliers. He finished with 22 points, 5 rebounds and an assist as the Wizards won their third straight game to reach 8-3.

However, Cavs fans still found a way to make fun of him. Fans in the crowd had signs saying “Without LeBron, Cleveland wouldn’t be sh*t”, and clearly they just fueled Kuzma’s fire. Not only did he play well, he also found a way to shut up those fans in the post-game press conference.

Kuzma was definitely an integral part of that Lakers team that won, and to say that he was carried by LeBron would be greatly reducing his impact on that team. His defense and shooting was a critical part of that team, and to say that he was carried would be saying that every teammate LeBron ever played with was carried. Aftera ll, championships are won by teams and not players.

Kuzma on the season is averaging 14.8 points per game on 43.4 field goal percentage and 38.9 three point percentage.

