Basketball

“Alex Caruso licking his fingers like Michael Jordan”: Bulls guard calls on the NBA GOAT with deep three in big victory over Mavericks

Alex Caruso
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
Pakistan vs Australia T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and Pakistan: When and where to watch PAK vs AUS T20 World Cup 2021 semi final?
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Alex Caruso
“Alex Caruso licking his fingers like Michael Jordan”: Bulls guard calls on the NBA GOAT with deep three in big victory over Mavericks

Michael Jordan back on the Bulls? Nah, that’s Alex Caruso you’re seeing, pickpocketing players, drilling…