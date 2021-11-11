“Alex Caruso licking his fingers like Michael Jordan”: Bulls guard calls on the NBA GOAT with deep three in big victory over Mavericks

Michael Jordan back on the Bulls? Nah, that’s Alex Caruso you’re seeing, pickpocketing players, drilling deep threes, and licking his fingers like the NBA GOAT.

The Bulls guard has been one of the most impactful players in the league this year, making him one of the most underrated signings of the year. The Bulls have drastically turned their franchise around after an offseason filled with change.

In reality, the changes started from last to last year, when the Bulls finally fired Gar Forman and John Paxson and brought in Arturas Karnisovas to run their team. AK committed to changing things right away as he traded for All-Star Nikola Vučević to find a second star for Zach Lavine.

This offseason, the Bulls brought in Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan, and Alex Caruso as further evidence that they were finally building a contending team. While Ball and DeRozan received most of the hype, Caruso has been equally as important to the Bulls’ success this year.

Alex Caruso drills a deep three and licks his fingers like Michael Jordan

The Bulls currently sit at 8-3 after a big victory over Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks. Chicago raced away to a 117-107 victory fueled by an all-round performance as five of their players scored more than 15 points.

Caruso was one of those players as he racked up 16 points and six steals including going 3/4 from three point range. One of those threes was a straight up heat-check and after Caruso drilled it, he celebrated like Michael Jordan often used to.

Alex Caruso is already unanimously the greatest player in NBA history, and so it’s only fitting that he celebrates like the previous GOAT. In all seriousness, however, this kind of play perfectly highlights why the Bulls made the decision to sign him.

Caruso is a phenomenal defender, and when you need him to, he can knock down those big shots. At 8-3, the Bulls are currently tied for first in the Eastern conference, and if they can keep this momentum going, they could make a deep playoff run.

