Basketball

“Andrew Wiggins always plays good against his old team”: NBA Twitter reacts to Wiggins’ poster dunk on former teammate Karl-Anthony Towns

"Andrew Wiggins always plays good against his old team": NBA Twitter reacts to Wiggins' poster dunk on former teammate Karl-Anthony Towns
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Alex Caruso licking his fingers like Michael Jordan": Bulls guard calls on the NBA GOAT with deep three in big victory over Mavericks
Next Article
"Without LeBron James, Cleveland wouldn't be sh*t": Kyle Kuzma fires back at Cavs fan claiming Lakers star won Wizards forward his NBA Finals ring
NBA Latest Post
"LaMelo Ball just did a double-clutch, dipsy do, boom!": NBA Twitter goes crazy along with Hornets announcers after the Ball brother creates a nasty highlight against Ja Morant and the Grizzlies
“LaMelo Ball just did a double-clutch, dipsy do, boom!”: NBA Twitter goes crazy along with Hornets announcers after the Ball brother creates a nasty highlight against Ja Morant and the Grizzlies

Fans on Twitter react as Hornets star LaMelo Ball creates an incredible highlight against Ja…