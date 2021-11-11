“Andrew Wiggins always plays good against his old team”: NBA Twitter reacts to Wiggins’ poster dunk on former teammate Karl-Anthony Towns

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins performs a poster dunk on former teammate Karl-Anthony Towns. Wiggins led the dubs in scoring. The former first pick had a 30+points performance against his former team.

The Warriors were hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight at the Chase Center. The Dubs got off to a great start, leading from the very first quarter. The Warriors currently hold the best record in the NBA.

On the other hand, the Timberwolves are off to a rocky start. The Minnesota team comprises a Big 3 of Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell, and Anthony Edwards. Though Wolves were shooting 43.8% from the 3-point till the third quarter, the Warriors led in field goals and rebounds.

Surprisingly, despite having the best shooter in the world in Stephen Curry, the Warriors were a dismal 33.3% from beyond the arc till the end of the third quarter.

Also read: “Andrew Wiggins was acquired because of the virtue of being a versatile defender”: Steve Kerr reveals the reason why the Warriors added Canadian forward to the roster

The first pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Andrew Wiggins, was having a great game tonight, shooting above 70% from the field. However, the highlight of the match was his slam dunk on Karl-Anthony Towns. Surprisingly, KAT is also a no. 1 pick (2015).

Twitter reacts to Andrew Wiggins’ poster dunk on the 6″11′ Karl-Anthony Towns.

In a battle between the two former first picks, Wiggins prevails over Towns, performing an unreal dunk. Warriors superstar finds Wiggins at the right moment, dishing out a timely assist to him.

Wiggins posterized KAT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/iwZVbfSHLE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 11, 2021

Why bro ain’t play like this when he was in Minnesota 🤬🤬 — Dri🌟 (8-3) (@DripOnDri) November 11, 2021

Wiggins always plays good against his old team😂 — chef curry (@baby_face_goat) November 11, 2021

Wiggins everytime he plays the Wolves: pic.twitter.com/9MLKJ81EZT — Carlton Banks’ Burner Account (@cbanksburner) November 11, 2021

man averages like 40 against the twolves lmao — iceman 🦄 (@DevTBE) November 11, 2021

This warriors squad been know for there 3s but they turning into dunkers😂😂 — nickswrld¡! (@_nickjrose) November 11, 2021

Imagine what he would’ve done if he wasn’t vaxxed?! — Shady AJ (@ShadyAJ2) November 11, 2021

Warriors won the trade LMAOOOOOOOOO — Knowledge God (@wavybone4) November 11, 2021

Wiggins has averaged an impressive 23.0 PPG so far against his former team, shooting an impressive 55.8% from the field. Twitterati believes the Warriors won the trade they had with the Wolves.

Also read: “Vaccine Wigs bout to be better than Kevin Durant!”: NBA Twitter goes crazy as Andrew Wiggins yams an absolutely nasty one on Jusuf Nurkic with Stephen Curry watching

Many believed that the Warriors should trade Wiggins to be a championship contender. However, the former rookie of the year has been a plus on both ends of the floor.