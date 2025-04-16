“Witnessing Real Greatness”: James Harden Praises Steph Curry Before Playfully Blaming Him for His Missing Championship

Apr 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) drives to the basket as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) extends for the ball during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The 2009 NBA Draft gave the league some all-time greats. Two names that still headline that draft class are Stephen Curry and James Harden. For over a decade, Chef Curry and The Beard have been fierce rivals battling in MVP races, playoffs, and for legacy. Although they never shared a locker room, there’s nothing but respect between the two.

Advertisement

After playing the last regular-season game for the campaign, which resulted in a 119-124 OT loss, Steph heaped praise on Harden. He reflected on the times when they played against one another before even making their NBA debut.

So, when Harden was asked for his reaction to Steph’s comment during the Clippers’ recent training/film session, he tipped his hat to the Warriors veteran. He said that Steph’s accomplishments have been “unbelievable,” and his impact on the league is undeniable. On a personal note, Harden claimed that Steph kept him from winning his first ring.

The 11-time All-Star said, “We’re all witnessing real greatness.” He reflected on their playoff matchups from the past and jokingly said, “The battles, the Warriors teams I had to go against, it’s probably the reason why I still haven’t gotten a championship yet.”

James Harden on Steph Curry: “That’s what it’s about. Year 16. Steph is obviously Steph. What he’s been able to accomplish his entire career, it’s unbelievable. We’re all witnessing real greatness. The battles, the Warriors teams I had to go against, it’s probably the reason why… pic.twitter.com/wFOgHesBu1 — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) April 16, 2025

Although Steph kept him from achieving the ultimate glory, Harden feels great to have witnessed his journey up close. “What he’s been able to do his entire career is unbelievable. I’m happy to be a part of something like that,” he added.

In the 2014-15 season, Harden’s Houston Rockets lost 1-4 to the Warriors in the Conference Finals. The following year, the Warriors knocked them out 4-1 in the first round. The two teams met again in 2018 in the Conference Finals, when Harden was at his peak and was the league MVP. This time, they took the battle to Game 7 but lost.

Harden was just one win away from facing the Cavaliers in the Finals and possibly getting his shot at the NBA trophy. Steph understands, probably better than most people, just how competitive the Clippers star is. Recently, he spoke highly of his All-American buddy.

He said, “Utmost respect and appreciation for who he is as a player, as a person. We go way back to even college days. We were All-Americans. We weren’t in the Final Four, but we were in Detroit, hanging out at the hotel. There’s just a lot of love and a lot of respect for what he’s done his entire career and the levels that he’s pushed it. It’s kinda cool to keep having opportunities to do it in 2025.”

Steph Curry on James Harden: “Utmost respect and appreciation for who he is as a player, as a person. We go way back to even college days. We were All-Americans. We weren’t in the Final Four, but we were in Detroit hanging out at the hotel. Me, him, Jeff Teague, guys that been… pic.twitter.com/vhXduCQ0Fc — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) April 14, 2025

Steph’s Warriors are playing their play-in game tonight against the Grizzlies, while Harden’s Clippers have already secured a playoff berth, where they’ll face the Nuggets.