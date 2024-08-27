WNBA Star Lexie Hull’s Mother ‘Shakes Her Head’ at Daughter’s Viral Shove

The Indiana Fever registered their third win in four games since the WNBA’s resumption after the Olympics break with an 84-79 victory over the Atlanta Dream. While Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark were the show’s stars, teammate Lexie Hull stole it with a hilarious moment involving Rhyne Howard that even the Fever guard’s mother couldn’t justify.

Advertisement

During a play, Howard was trying to stave off from turning the ball over and tip-toed dangerously close to the sideline. While she managed to control her balance and keep possession, Hull came in and gently shoved her out of bounds. The guard’s teammates, who were pointing aggressively to the Dream star’s foot suggesting she stepped out of bounds, giggled at her uncompromising shove. Hull’s mother Jaime also called her out on X, writing,

“Oh my gosh… Really [Lexie Hull]?!? I asked her why she pushed her and all she text back was “idk” [face with tears of joy emoji]. Sure didn’t make her friend Rhyne very happy. SMH at my kid on that one!”

Oh my gosh… Really @lexiehulll ?!? 🤣😂 I asked her why she pushed her and all she text back was “idk 😂”. Sure didn’t make her friend Rhyne very happy. SMH at my kid on that one! https://t.co/g4whHN2f2L — Jaime Hull (@hull_jaime) August 27, 2024

Fortunately, Hull wasn’t penalized for it as Howard did step over the line. It was her biggest play of the night in what was an underwhelming performance. She finished the game with two points, four rebounds, and two assists.

It was the opposite of her stellar display against Seattle Storm last week. The guard dropped a career-high 22 points off the bench in a 92-75 win for the Fever. Her mother was over the moon about her performance, writing,

“Help, she proved me right. She has always had it in her. She’s not always going to have games like this, but she will never not give !! It’s just who she is!”

Welp, she proved me right. 🥰 She has always had it in her. She’s not always going to have games like this, but she will never not give 💯!! It’s just who she is!!! #proudmom @lexiehulll @IndianaFever @StanfordWBB https://t.co/KTkX5nE5Ts — Jaime Hull (@hull_jaime) August 19, 2024

The playoffs are approaching and the Fever are all but assured to have a place in it. Hull’s role in the team as a dependable player off the bench is critical to her team’s odds of winning games and venturing deep into the playoffs. She’d look to put her dismal showing against the Dream in the rearview mirror, focus on her upcoming games, and regain her form ahead of the postseason.