“Say Hi To You Or Do Something Stupid”: Kobe Bryant’s Mental Warfare Gets Expanded Upon By Tim Thomas

The 2006 Western Conference first-round clash between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns brought out vintage Kobe Bryant. About 18 years later, former Suns forward Tim Thomas reflected on that series while shedding light on Black Mamba. During his latest appearance on DraftKings’ ALL THE SMOKE, the New Jersey-born expanded upon Bryant’s metal warfare as a competitor.

The series began with a second-seeded Suns defeating a seventh-place Lakers in Game 1. The latter made a comeback in the following games under the leadership of Bryant to eventually lead the series 3-1 at one point. The remarkable turnaround was possible due to the mindset of the Philadelphia-born as Thomas revealed the intricate details surrounding his antics.

“That was a contract year for me and then obviously playing against my brother Kobe, right?…I just knew the mental warfare that was gonna be there. Kobe loved to play those games with those he loved. He will say hi to say or do something stupid before the game or not even speak to you just to let you know what type of day it was gonna be,” he mentioned.

Amidst the odds stacking up against the Suns, they won Game 5 before causing a major upset for their rivals in the subsequent clash. Thomas scored a clutch three-pointer in the fourth quarter of Game 6 with 6.3 seconds left to play. It forced the game to overtime where he hit another three to secure a favorable outcome. Following that, the Suns won Game 7 comfortably to end the Lakers’ postseason run.

Despite the setback, Bryant showcased his worth as a competitor through his endeavors in the series. As per Basketball Reference, the 5x champion led the series in points scored (195), averaging 27.9 points, 5.1 assists, and 6.3 rebounds per game. This added further volume to Thomas’ words as Black Mamba remained focused on winning while sacrificing on-court camaraderie and long-time friendships.

How the careers of Kobe Bryant and Tim Thomas remain interlinked

The duo shared the court for a significant amount of time in high school days. In 1996, they played together on several occasions, notably in AAU, before Bryant decided to enter the NBA draft. Despite considering a similar option, Thomas eventually refused to commit as he went to play for the Villanova Wildcats for a year.

This shaped the fate of Bryant as the Charlotte Hornets were initially interested in selecting his friend as the 13th pick in the 1996 draft. As the latter opted out, the franchise selected the shooting guard before the Lakers traded for him. Hence, the decision played a pivotal role in the Black Mamba’s career as Thomas later shed light on the matter.

During his appearance on Forgotten Seasons, he declared, “I know if I would’ve went to the league in 1996 that history would have definitely been changed. The Kobe Bryant that we know, God rest his soul, probably would have been playing for another organization for 20-plus years”.

This portrayed the complex nature surrounding the NBA while highlighting its unpredictability. Instances such as these excite the league’s viewers adding layers to its rich history.