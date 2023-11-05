Adding 200,000 More Fans To The Bucks, Damian Lillard’s Impact In Milwaukee After Just 5 Games Speaks Volumes To His Superstardom

Nov 3, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Damian Lillard publicly demanded a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers, and franchises like the Miami Heat, the Chicago Bulls, the Toronto Raptors, and the Phoenix Suns were reportedly in the race to acquire the star guard. However, in a surprising turn of events, the Milwaukee Bucks pulled off one of the biggest trades in franchise history and acquired Lillard.

The Milwaukee Bucks were already one of the most loved teams in the NBA due to the presence of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Now, the team has seen even more engagement since the addition of Damian Lillard to the roster.

Small market teams often depend on superstars for the team’s popularity to increase. Such has been the case for teams like the Milwaukee Bucks and Portland Trail Blazers, among many others. Luckily, the Bucks now have two superstars – Antetokounmpo and Lillard – on their roster.

It’s been almost a month since the sharpshooter was acquired by the Bucks. Since the blockbuster trade, the Wisconsin side has seen a 500% website traffic increase, 200,000 more Instagram followers, and 1,500 more ticket packages added.

While the Bucks have seen immense value added thanks to Dame’s acquisition, the team is yet to perform at the level they were touted to. They have played a mere five games this season, and the team has already suffered losses against the Raptors and the Hawks.

The Bucks have had a 3-2 start with Damian Lillard and Giannis leading the roster

As soon as the trade was announced, Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo were already touted as the best duo in the league. However, the pairing is yet to prove their worth. Of course, it is still way too early in the season to draw any conclusions. As the campaign progresses, Dame should be more comfortable with his new teammates.

The Bucks are coming off a huge win against the New York Knicks. En route to recording 30 points, Dame also knocked down the clutch three-pointer that helped Adrian Griffin’s boys secure a 110-105 win.

As the two of them play more basketball together, Dame and the Greek Freak are going to be lethal in the pick-and-roll. At one end, the guard will draw a lot of attention to the three-point line. Whereas, Antetokounmpo, being the force he is in the post, will take advantage of the same.

Giannis and Dame agreed to be on the same page, setting their eyes on the prestigious 2024 Larry O’Brien Trophy. The Bucks currently hold onto a 3-2 record and are placed 5th in the East. But, we know for a fact that this side is one of the most formidable squads in the association.