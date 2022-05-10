“‘Women be milking that baby thing’? A sprained ankle is spa treatment compared to childbirth”: Charles Barkley ‘s daughter responds to his old disturbing joke

Charles Barkley often goes off-limits while trying to be funny, the man doesn’t know where to stop

Barkley never knew his limits, neither during his NBA career nor after his retirement, when he took up the job as an analyst with Turner Sports. The 6’4 Alabama native, who was just tall enough to be a shooting guard, played two positions above his size throughout his career.

He did that in one of the most dominating eras of the game and excelled as only a few could. A top-20 rebounder and top-30 scorer of all time, the Chuckster hasn’t stopped being bold off the court to date.

Also read: “Y’all wanna settle this at All-Star weekend in Utah next year?”: Dwyane Wade offers an interesting solution to Shaquille O’Neal and Rudy Gobert’s viral claims

His filterless punditry alongside the longtime host Ernie Johnson, and fellow former players Kenny “The Jet” Smith and Shaquille O’Neal, have made Inside the NBA the best pre- / post-game show which won many top sports awards.

Shaq: “I wonder what French barbecue chicken tastes like… I’m backing his lil skinny ass down, and I’m dunking it.” Charles Barkley: “Rudy gonna eat some black barbecue chicken. He gonna hurt kids in the stands blocking your shot.” 😭😭pic.twitter.com/2FlBp9xPZt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 10, 2022

The entertainment factor of the show is what brings in the most audience but every so often both larger-than-life personalities Sir Charles and The Diesel say things that are too funny and outrageous at the same time. On one such day, Chuck had a very nasty take in 2009.

Charles Barkley once said that an NBA player playing with a sprained ankle goes through more pain than a mother in labor

On the holy evening of Mother’s Day Inside the NBA crew did some digging and found a video of Barkley blabbering some unbelievable things, comparing the pain of a mother during childbirth to an NBA player playing with a sprained ankle and saying “Women be milking that baby thing”.

That might have been one of the funniest things he said on the show but at the same time, it made no sense at all. And so his daughter Christiana Barkley who is a new mother put her dad in his place making him understand that some women go through 48 hours of labor during childbirth and playing a 48-minute game with a sprained ankle is like a “spa treatment” in comparison.

That did leave Barkley with a red face, who tried covering his shame while trying to be more humorous about it and doubling down on his initial joke, saying he meant it for women besides her daughter. He again left his crew in splits with that offensive joke.

But it was too little too late, as his face gave off the embarrassment he was going through. He did end the segment with an adorable story of “the greatest two days of his life” where he held his grandson Henry for the first time.

Also read: “Charles Barkley, I’d pick Popeye Jones before I ever pick you”: When Shaq had to be held back by Kevin Garnett after hearing Chuck pick Wilt Chamberlain over him