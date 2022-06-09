“LeBron James is interested in Collin Sexton!”: NBA Insider reveals Lakers’ questionable offseason plans to bring in Cavaliers star, to help fix their gargantuan mess

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are looking up Cleveland Cavaliers star according to recent reports by NBA Insiders

LeBron James may just leave, considering just how bleak the future of the Lakers is looking right now.

This is the franchise that won an NBA championship in 2020. And now, just 2 years later, the team fails to even make the play-in tournament, which if you may not know, requires you to have the 10th best record out the 15 teams in the Conference, as its lowest requirement. Put simply, the Lakers now stand amongst the absolute worst in the NBA, which makes absolutely no sense.

The good news is, the franchise still has their star duo in James and Anthony Davis, so there is definitely something to build around. And keeping that in mind, the Lakers have seemingly finally started to take steps towards doing so in the offseason. Except… their choice to start things off may not quite be the best one.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

NBA Insiders report that LeBron James and the Lakers are interested in Cavaliers’ Collin Sexton

As we said, not quite the best choice.

But, before we uncork that, here is what the source, Sam Amico of Hoops Wire had to say.

“Anyway, there are so many things to consider here,” Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reported. “[Darius] Garland and Sexton share an agent. Garland became the face of the Cavs. The Cavs traded for Caris LeVert, who plays Sexton’s position. And Sexton is drawing plenty of interest — with a few league sources telling me even LeBron James‘ Lakers are interested.”

Now, don’t get us wrong. Collin Sexton is easily one of the best young scorers in the NBA right now. However, a scorer is hardly what the Lakeshow needs right now.

What the franchise needs, are good roleplayers that can be a reliable supporting cast around this duo. And more of than anything else, they need to be good on defense, because god knows this frachise doesn’t have any, right now.

Is Collin Sexton a role player? No. Is he good on defense? Well, did the devil come down to Earth last night and choose to play a nationally televised game of 1v1 against Michael Jordan, who was magically brought back to his prime?

In case you were wondering, the answer is an audacious, colorful, and incredible no.

