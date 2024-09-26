“Wore The Superman Better”: Nick Young Instigates Shaquille O’Neal’s Beef With Dwight Howard

Shaquille O’Neal and Dwight Howard’s long-standing beef has been on ice for a while. However, Nick Young may have reignited with his comments on the latter’s podcast.

During an appearance on the Above The Rim With DH-12, the former Lakers guard and the three-time Defensive Player of the Year discussed Young’s beef with D’Angelo Russell. The conversation then pivoted to Howard and O’Neal’s rivalry.

The center claimed that the Hall of Famer disapproved of his playful demeanor, which led to issues between the two. But Young rebutted that it wasn’t the reason. He said,

“[Howard] probably wore the ‘Superman’ better. That’s why he was mad.”

Howard disagreed and asked how him wearing the Superman cape during the 2008 Slam Dunk contest could’ve led to a beef between him and O’Neal. Young responded that he wasn’t speculating but speaking from firsthand experience. He said,

“I’m saying that’s why he probably don’t like you… Sh*t, Shaq would’ve gotten mad at me if I had a Superman suit on, man.”

While Howard didn’t buy the argument, the beef between the two-star centers did stem from their mutual interest in being the NBA’s Superman. O’Neal owned that nickname for years, but after the 2008 Slam Dunk contest, fans and commentators started labeling Howard as Superman, which did not sit well with the Hall of Famer.

The Lakers icon did not appreciate the center donning the moniker he had once popularized in the league. This led to O’Neal disliking Howard and he proceeded to call him out and downplay his ability for years on Inside the NBA, podcasts, and TV show appearances. But the two centers eventually talked and settled the long-standing beef between them.

Shaq’s true intentions behind constantly criticizing Howard

During an appearance on the From The Point podcast, O’Neal claimed that he chastised Howard so the center could push himself to play better. He said,

“If I mention your name, it means I love you and respect you. Like, I used to love Dwight. He did something I couldn’t do. I wish I could jump that high. I love Dwight Howard. Other people don’t know. This is my first time saying that.”

The Hall of Famer claimed he felt that the center wasn’t living up to his potential, prompting him to use tough love on him. He added,

“But as a big brother, I ain’t gonna let my little brother slide. Cause I want you to be better than me. A lot of people don’t understand this thing of ours, they think it’s just hate. No, it ain’t hate. I’m telling you how to get here.”

Howard co-signed O’Neal’s take on X, suggesting he agreed with the four-time NBA champion and signaling the two no longer had any beef.