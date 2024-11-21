“Work Through the Hard Times”: Damian Lillard Talks About Bucks ‘Catching Their Stride’ After Win Over Bulls

Nov 20, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) looks on with head coach Doc Rivers during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Things have finally started to look up for the Milwaukee Bucks this season. They’re now winning games and as a result, the team is gaining their confidence back. During a conversation with Isiah Thomas on NBA TV after the win against the Chicago Bulls, Damian Lillard said that his team is now catching its stride.

Dame sounded confident, something that was missing early in the season while talking about the team’s performance. He said that his team has both “resilience” and “perseverance.” He has realized this after spending enough time around his teammates.

Lillard believes that these are the must-have qualities for every NBA team. He acknowledged that the Bucks struggled a lot towards the end of the last season and at the beginning of the current season, but they’re not defined by the losses. “You’ve gotta be resilient, you’ve gotta be together, you’ve gotta be tough because everybody’s gonna have their moments of ups and downs.”

Dame mentioned that Giannis Antetokounmpo being out with injury impacted their last postseason run and Khris Middleton’s absence is currently a point of concern. However, the team is ready for every challenge coming their way. Lillard said, “That’s why we’re pros…Guys gotta be ready. We’ve gotta keep our minds right and be strong enough to work through the hard times.”

"Right now we starting to catch our stride" 👀 Damian Lillard with the Gametime crew after the Bucks win over the Bulls 💪✨ pic.twitter.com/SKNC5J844u — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 21, 2024

Damian Lillard and the Bucks have paid attention to all the criticism thrown in their faces. Their goal is to overcome any situation, regardless of how tough it gets. After winning just one out of the first seven games, they have now won five of the last eight. Their dominant 122-106 win against the Bulls would’ve been great for their confidence, but there’s still a lot left to do.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is shouldering the team’s responsibilities

The Bucks were able to regain control of the season because of Giannis’ performances. The Greek Freak has been putting up big numbers every game and dropping triple-doubles to help his team. In the game against the Bulls, he scored 41 points with nine rebounds and eight assists.

He had a triple-double against the Hornets in a one-point loss. Giannis dropped his second-highest career scoring performance in the game against the Pistons. He scored 59 points with 14 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and three blocks. While these performances are pulling the Bucks out of the slump, it’s not a good sign for the team.

While what Giannis is doing is spectacular, it also rings warning bells. If Giannis is out or has an off night, the Bucks will need the others to step up. If the Bucks want to avoid going back to the situation of how they started the season, they would need Dame and the others to pitch in and take some of the load off of Giannis.