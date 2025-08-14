“Worst Point Guard in the Championship Finals”: When Magic Johnson Destroyed Russell Westbrook During 2012 NBA Finals

Not every NBA player has the privilege of being the darling of the media like Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Russell Westbrook’s relationship with those in media roles hasn’t been the smoothest over the years. The genesis of Westbrook’s rocky reputation in the media comes from some choice words from Magic Johnson.

Typically, the NBA is like a brotherhood. Former and current players look out for each other. That form of camaraderie may come in a different form depending on the player. For example, Shaquille O’Neal’s way of showing love is tougher than someone like Kenny Smith.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson usually carries a light-hearted energy. During the 2012 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder, he spoke with a different level of intensity when it came to Westbrook.

“I was very disappointed in Russell Westbrook,” Johnson had said. “That was the worst point guard in the championship finals I’ve ever seen.”

Those were extremely harsh words from one of the greatest point guards of all time. If anyone had a valid assessment of Westbrook’s performance, it was definitely Johnson. But it got the ball rolling for more negative claims to reach Russ’s way.

Westbrook finished the first half of Game 2 with 2-10 shooting, with many of those shots coming unnaturally. His lack of production led to the Thunder facing a 55-43 deficit at the half. Johnson hoped his comments would be a wake-up call. “He was too wild. He was taking off-balance shots. You have to come out and set the tone with Kevin Durant,” Johnson added.

Of course, the Thunder don’t have ESPN‘s halftime show on in the locker room. Regardless, it seemed that Johnson’s sentiments made it’s way to Westbrook’s ears. He improved his level of play drastically in the second half.

Westbrook ended up playing 42 minutes, which was the most on the team. The 6-foot-3 guard finished with 27 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists on 10-26 shooting from the field. His presence helped push the Thunder to a fourth-quarter run. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough. As a result, they lost 100-96.

Following the game, Westbrook would get the opportunity to hear what Johnson had to say. During OKC’s next practice, he addressed the Hall-of-Fame guard. “I’m not making any adjustments, regardless of what anybody says,” Westbrook said. “I’m going to play my game regardless of what happens.”

Westbrook did exactly that in Game 3, although the results weren’t what the Thunder wanted. Russ cleaned up his efficiency, shooting 8-18 from the field, but wasn’t able to impose his will on the game. He finished with 19 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists.

In Game 4, Westbrook would bounce back with a performance that many were expecting since Game 1. Westbrook tallied 43 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists on 20 made field goals. That performance wasn’t enough to rewrite the narrative surrounding Westbrook.

As everyone knows, the performance came in a losing effort, and the Heat would go on to win Game 5, capturing the 2012 NBA title. Westbrook has yet to get back to the coveted stage of basketball. He is far from his prime days, but if he got the chance again, it would be great to see Russ under the bright lights.