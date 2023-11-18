“NBA Referees Are the Best”: Amid Paul George’s $35K loss, Tyrese Haliburton Stands Up for NBA Officials

Tyrese Haliburton was recently a guest on the Old Man and The Three Podcast. While talking to host JJ Redick and Tommy Alter, the Pacers superstar was asked a variety of questions. But a question from a fan stuck out, regarding NBA referees and allowing players/coaches to freely criticize refs for wrong calls.

Now, unlike players criticizing teammates and coaches, criticizing referees usually comes with a fine. Last Thursday, Paul George was fined $35,000 for criticizing the refs after the Clippers- Nuggets game. The league did release a statement explaining that PG was fined heavily due to violations of the same nature in the past.

Haliburton understandably answered the question diplomatically, telling JJ that there are times when the decisions seem to be awful, but they are actually not when looked upon afterward. Clearing his stance again, he added,

“I am not saying this just because I don’t want to get fined, but I do think NBA refs are the best refs in sports.”

The 23-year-old also explained that refereeing is a hard job, as the players are moving fast,

“It’s hard to officiate the guys, the elite players in our league.”

After Halliburton’s little monologue, JJ proceeded to give his own opinion on the topic. For the Duke legend, allowing players to openly criticize referring would be a blunder. In Redick’s eyes, not only would this create a divide among some players and referees, but it would make the game unplayable. But as for Haliburton’s answer, JJ doesn’t believe the Pacers guard is being completely honest, as the fear of getting fined may have changed what Haliburton wanted to say.

PG gets fined as the NBA clarifies its stance

Paul George was recently fined $35,000 for openly criticizing the refs. This incident occurred after the Nuggets edged out the Clippers, 111-108, during Thursday’s match. Paul had a great game, posting a season-high 35 points on the night. But George was quick to fire back after the loss, telling the media at the post-game press conference,

“I thought we played great. It’s tough, the adversity of playing against the extra three,” George said. “I thought they were awful but, the defending champs, we’ve got to play better.”

Paul continued by saying, “So many times I got hit on layups, 3-pointers. It was constant. Jump shots, getting hit, smacked on the forearm. It was a poor job.”

The NBA did clarify later on that Paul was given an aggravated punishment, keeping in mind his history of criticizing the refs. But it’s not only PG who has had enough of the refs, as fans chanted, “Refs you s**k” after Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was thrown out of a game for mean mugging Isaiah Stewart.

The problem that arises from such refereeing is that it disengages the players and the fans. The NBA is in the business of entertainment and sports, such that emotions always run high, it’s part of the game. Booking a player for showing emotions on a play is downright wrong and against the very ethos of competition. In a sign of relief, the NBA has been monitoring the situation around soft foul calls and has implemented the strategy of admitting to incorrect calls after the game. With a greater emphasis being put on the regular season, the NBA should direct referees to make calls that help the game move fluidly while also ensuring player safety and decorum.