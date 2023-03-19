Is Kevin Durant Playing vs Thunder? Suns’ Potential Starting Lineup for 19th March 2023

Mar 16, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns injured forward Kevin Durant against the Orlando Magic in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Pheonix Suns are going through a tumble. After getting Kevin Durant, they won three games in a row, won another without him, then lost their next three games. They managed to win their latest contest, a final second nail-biting 116-113 win over the Magic.

The Suns have been experimenting with many things that haven’t always worked out. They lost consecutive games to the Kings, the Warriors, and the Bucks. Losing KD to an ankle injury just days after getting him back is hard for the team to deal with. However, they need to learn how to do it.

With just 12 games left in the calendar, the Suns need to get wins if they want to hold on to the 4th seed and have a home-court advantage. With the team going on the road again, fans wonder whether Kevin Durant will suit up against the Thunder.

Kevin Durant will be OUT against the Thunder

Durant injured his ankle when the Thunder made their way to Phoenix on March 8th. That would have been his first game in front of the Phoenix home crowd. Since then, he’s been making progress on the recovery. Recently, there was a clip of him shooting stationary shots in practice.

Kevin Durant getting some stationary shooting in after shootaround pic.twitter.com/HlLUTLsUvs — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) March 16, 2023

This is a good sign for the Thunder. However, there is no certain timeline for his return. Kevin Durant has been listed as OUT for today’s contest.

#Suns injury report at #Thunder OUT: Deandre Ayton (right hip contusion) and Kevin Durant (ankle). Neither made the trip to OKC as team is returning to Phoenix after Sunday’s game. Play at #Lakers on Wednesday. PROBABLE: Landry Shamet (foot). — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 18, 2023

Suns’ potential starting lineup

With Deandre Ayton and KD both out, this is what I assume the Suns lineup will look like: