Is Kevin Durant Playing vs Thunder? Suns’ Potential Starting Lineup for 19th March 2023

Raahib Singh
|Published 19/03/2023

Mar 16, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns injured forward Kevin Durant against the Orlando Magic in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Pheonix Suns are going through a tumble. After getting Kevin Durant, they won three games in a row, won another without him, then lost their next three games. They managed to win their latest contest, a final second nail-biting 116-113 win over the Magic.

The Suns have been experimenting with many things that haven’t always worked out. They lost consecutive games to the Kings, the Warriors, and the Bucks. Losing KD to an ankle injury just days after getting him back is hard for the team to deal with. However, they need to learn how to do it.

With just 12 games left in the calendar, the Suns need to get wins if they want to hold on to the 4th seed and have a home-court advantage. With the team going on the road again, fans wonder whether Kevin Durant will suit up against the Thunder.

Kevin Durant will be OUT against the Thunder

Durant injured his ankle when the Thunder made their way to Phoenix on March 8th. That would have been his first game in front of the Phoenix home crowd. Since then, he’s been making progress on the recovery. Recently, there was a clip of him shooting stationary shots in practice.

This is a good sign for the Thunder. However, there is no certain timeline for his return. Kevin Durant has been listed as OUT for today’s contest.

Suns’ potential starting lineup

With Deandre Ayton and KD both out, this is what I assume the Suns lineup will look like:

  • Josh Okogie
  • Torrey Craig
  • Devin Booker
  • Chris Paul
  • Jock Landale
Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him toward TSR. He started playing basketball when he was 14, and fell in love with the sport ever since. His interest in the NBA developed at the same time as when Stephen Curry put the entire league on notice. Raahib was spellbound by Steph and the Warriors and has been a fan since. From starting off as a Warriors fan, Raahib has evolved into someone who can never miss a good game of basketball. He converts his love for the game and the knowledge he has gained into the articles he writes. In his spare time, he enjoys cricket, going for walks, and murder mysteries.

