6’7″ Dennis Rodman wanted to see if God exists by jumping out of an airplane without a parachute

Dennis Rodman has many quirks. However, few would expect him to jump out of a plane without a parachute to test if God is truly real!

The NBA has had a number of eccentric players over the years. Today’s league includes quite a few, like Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and many more.

However, the father of all eccentric NBA superstars was drafted into the league in 1986. Dennis Rodman is by far the poster boy for eccentric, quirky, and over-the-top basketball players.

From his fashion choices to his friendships, to the way he interacts with people on and off the court, the man worth $500,000 is as quirky as they come!

That being said, there are times when even the Worm has wanted to test the boundaries of his quirkiness. As seen when he once admitted to wanting to jump out of a plane, just to see if God exists.

Dennis Rodman claims he wants to see if God truly is real by jumping out of a plane without a parachute

The existence of a God has been questioned by many. Especially with the sheer number of them that are out there in the world, both mythological and religious.

From the Greek, Norse, Egyptian, and Hindu pantheons to the belief that there is only one true God, as seen in Christianity and Islam. Religion and God are touchy subjects.

However, in 2020 on an episode of Mike Tyson’s podcast, the 6’7″ man revealed his ‘surefire’ plan to test if there truly is a higher power in the world!

“It’s kinda crazy but I was thinking of going to John Wayne Airport, rent a plane, get like 10,000 feet in the air, and dive out the plane – no parachute”

Hopefully, he doesn’t go through with this plan. If he does, we pray that a higher entity does show itself and save him.

