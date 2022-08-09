Basketball

6’7″ Dennis Rodman wanted to see if God exists by jumping out of an airplane without a parachute

6'7" Dennis Rodman wanted to see if God exists by jumping out of an airplane without a parachute
Nithin Joseph

Previous Article
Magic Johnson has a $620 million empire, but it all started with his father’s trash hauling service
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
6'7" Dennis Rodman wanted to see if God exists by jumping out of an airplane without a parachute
6’7″ Dennis Rodman wanted to see if God exists by jumping out of an airplane without a parachute

Dennis Rodman has many quirks. However, few would expect him to jump out of a…