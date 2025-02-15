“Wouldn’t Change a Thing”: Stephen Curry Delivers a Heartfelt Message for His Valentine Ayesha Curry

Valentine’s Day was celebrated worldwide yesterday. NBA stars who are dating, are in serious relationships or are married also took to social media to profess love to their respective partners. Although there’s no competition in this, Stephen Curry has won the internet with his heartfelt message for Ayesha.

Steph posted two pictures of himself with Ayesha from back when he used to rock a goatee. He wrote, “Couple of kids trying to figure out life together. Wouldn’t change a thing my Woman! Happy love day.” His fans were emotional over the post as well, saying things like, “One of the best couples,” in the comment section. Ayesha left a comment on his post as well. She wrote, “The plug to my peace.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30)



Ayesha also posted a picture of the two with a heartfelt caption. It was a throwback to their younger days. She says that Steph is her “comfort,” “joy” and “safe place” and that she still gets butterflies in her stomach when she looks at him. While every day is Valentine’s Day for the couple, these annual reminders to their fans are truly appreciated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry)



Steph and Ayesha met each other when they were 15 and 14 respectively. Their first meeting was in a church in Charlotte, and they have been together ever since. The two got married in July 2011 and have four kids. Their girls, named Riley and Ryan, were born in 2012 and 2015 and the boys, named Canon and Caius, in 2018 and 2024.

Steph is currently getting ready for the All-Star Weekend. In the new tournament format, he is a part of Shaquille O’Neal’s team ‘The OGs’ alongside LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, and more.