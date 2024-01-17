“Would’ve Liked Him to Say We’re Going to the Championship”: Shaquille O’Neal Expresses Disappointment Over Paul George’s ‘Humble’ Response

The Los Angeles Clippers recorded an impressive 128-117 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder to stay within striking distance of the top spot in the Western Conference standings. Post-game, Clippers forward Paul George, who scored 38 points against the Thunder, spoke to Shaquille O’Neal. The Hall of Famer asked the superstar how far can the Clippers go this season.

George replied,

“I think we’re in the driver’s seat. We control our destiny. We can go as far as we want to go. I think we’re committed to one another, which is the most important thing for this team.”

O’Neal was visibly disappointed by George’s diplomatic answer. After the interview was over, the four-time NBA champion said,

“I’d have liked him to say, ‘We can win a championship.’ Someone asks the question how far we can go? I’d liked him to say, ‘We have all the ingredients to win a championship.’ Because you have to start putting it out there now. Gotta say it now.”

O’Neal is correct. The Clippers had beaten one of the best teams in the Western Conference, with George leading the way for his team. The Hall of Famer expected the superstar forward to be more brash and claim that this team can win a championship. The Clippers are 23-7 over their last 30 games. They have the most star-studded core in the NBA.

O’Neal wants them to stop hiding behind diplomacy and start putting the word out that they are chasing a championship and believe they can do it this season. George’s reluctance to do that when the retired superstar allowed him to proclaim their title aspirations disappointed him.

Shaquille O’Neal foreshadowed Lakers’ struggles

Shaquille O’Neal believes superstars setting the tone for the rest of the team is critical. It’s their responsibility to start games strong and grab the game by its throat. He alluded to this after the Los Angeles Lakers limped to a win over the Phoenix Suns in October.

With Bradley Beal and Devin Booker missing, O’Neal expected LeBron James and Anthony Davis to dominate the game. However, the Lakers needed a 12-point fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Suns. After the game, O’Neal called out James and Davis and said,

“I’m Bron and this is AD, I don’t care who coming in there, were gotta put them away. When we supposed to put them away, we put them away. I’m Bron and this is AD, all that trash you talking about, that ain’t got nothing to do with nothing.”

O’Neal identified the Lakers superstars’ passive start to games and claimed their reliance on late comebacks wasn’t sustainable. He was correct. The Lakers are 20-21 and face the prospect of missing the playoffs.

Similarly, O’Neal is demanding that the Clippers should set the tone. They need to start proclaiming their candidacy as potential champions. Saying that publicly will motivate the rest of the team to work and play harder to prove their worth. Hiding behind diplomatic answers has never been O’Neal’s style.

During his playing days, he was vocal about his expectations of himself and his team. It worked as O’Neal won four NBA titles during his Hall of Fame career. It’s unlikely the Clippers will heed O’Neal’s advice. However, that doesn’t change the fact that they are among the best teams in the league this season. If only they also acted like it.