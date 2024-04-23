WATCH: UFC Icon Bruce Buffer Shares BTS From UFC 300 After Party Alongside Ludacris and Sean O’Malley

Bruce Buffer enjoyed a phenomenal run at the UFC 300. His in-ring announcements hyped up the matches and tore the roof as fans went crazy. Post the card, several personalities from the sport decided to throw an after-party. One can get an insight into what happened in that party as UFC announcer Bruce Buffer shared glimpses of it on social media.

Among several others, pop star Ludacris had his performance and the UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley was also present alongside Buffer. At the party, they were spotted having a good time and were singing and dancing to Ludacris’ performance. Reflecting on the after-party, Buffer said,

“Was fun introducing @Ludacris & UFC Champion @SugaSean to the packed house at Zouk nightclub’s UFC 300 After Party.”