WATCH: UFC Icon Bruce Buffer Shares BTS From UFC 300 After Party Alongside Ludacris and Sean O’Malley

Bruce Buffer enjoyed a phenomenal run at the UFC 300. His in-ring announcements hyped up the matches and tore the roof as fans went crazy. Post the card, several personalities from the sport decided to throw an after-party. One can get an insight into what happened in that party as UFC announcer Bruce Buffer shared glimpses of it on social media.
Among several others, pop star Ludacris had his performance and the UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley was also present alongside Buffer. At the party, they were spotted having a good time and were singing and dancing to Ludacris’ performance. Reflecting on the after-party, Buffer said,
“Was fun introducing @Ludacris & UFC Champion @SugaSean to the packed house at Zouk nightclub’s UFC 300 After Party.”
Thus, from the updates still coming in, it appears that the hangover of UFC 300 is still ongoing. After all, the card was arguably the biggest and most stacked card of all time.
Bruce Buffer has become synonymous with in-ring announcements in the UFC. Athletes wait for him to call out the names in his signature style. However, there was one request made by a fighter on the card that Buffer did not honor.
Bruce Buffer did not honor this request made by UFC 300 fighter
Ahead of the card, UFC veteran, Jim Miller, made a request to Bruce Buffer to announce him as Jim ‘F*cking’ Miller before the fight in the cage. Unfortunately, the 66-year-old denied his request, way before the card took place. This is because Buffer did not like cursing while doing his job. He said,
“I don’t like cursing in my job. I respect Jim’s wishes. At this point, the answer is no. I’d go for Jim friggin Miller, maybe.”
Safe to say that Buffer is a professional through and through. However, Miller ended up losing his bout to Bobby Green via decision. Thus, it might have been a boon for Miller that he was spared embarrassment by Buffer. Otherwise, it would not have been a pleasant scene for Miller to walk out as the loser after being introduced as Jim ‘f***ing’ Miller.