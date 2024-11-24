WWE Legend Kevin Nash Honored Dennis Rodman With a Picture Alongside Triple H

Dennis Rodman is far more than an NBA player; he is a pop culture icon. He became a household name during his playing career, but it wasn’t from his accomplishments on the court. Off the court, Rodman explored multiple avenues in the entertainment industry. One of his most iconic endeavors involved his appearance in nWo (New World Order) of the World Championship Wrestling (WCW).

During the late 90s, the nWo grew into one of the biggest wrestling groups in the world. The group originally debuted in the WCW until the WWF (now known as the WWE) purchased the league. The core members consisted of Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Hulk Hogan. In 1997, Rodman appeared with the legendary wrestling group in an episode of Nitro. On Nash’s ‘Kliq THIS’ podcast, the former wrestling star revealed a moment involving Rodman, in which he’s immortalized. He said,

“I have very few pictures of wrestling in my house… I have a picture of me and Rodman at like Road Wild or one of those, and it’s just me and him with our arms around each other. That’s framed on one of the walls in the upstairs workout room.”

Rodman’s appearance with the nWo resonated with fans across the world. The group represented outcasts who took on the label of a ‘bad guy.’ At the time, Rodman wasn’t the greatest role model in the NBA. However, in the world of wrestling fans and wrestlers alike gravitated to his unapologetic personality.

There are only a few wrestlers that have impacted the sport more than Nash. His tremendous accomplishments in his career earned him an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. He’s worked with many other great wrestlers, but Rodman stands above many to hold a place on Nash’s wall in the form of a framed picture.

Nash went on to reveal that only two other wrestling-based pictures are framed in his house. The first is from Triple H’s wedding and includes Nash, Shawn Michaels and Triple-H together. The other is of the wrestling group ‘The Kliq’, featuring Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman, Shawn Michaels and Triple-H. Rodman’s appearance engraves himself in the history of wrestling, and Nash is one of the wrestlers who continue to let it live on.

Rodman’s relationship with nWo member Hulk Hogan

The five-time NBA champion’s relationship with nWo isn’t exclusive to Nash. The former Bulls star holds a connection to wrestling legend Hulk Hogan.

Hogan’s name held weight in the wrestling world dating back to his tenure with the WWF. However, in 1993, Hogan decided to take a break from wrestling to pursue an acting career. His absence from the sport only lasted four years. Instead of returning to the WWF, the wrestling star joined the WCW spurning WWF commissioner Vince McMahon.

In addition, Hogan adopted the persona of a villain. Rodman’s involvement further propelled Hogan’s new identity in wrestling and they became a fan favorite. Hogan and Rodman teamed up together in the Bulls star’s first appearance in nWo. Although they lost their match, ratings went through the roof, overshadowing any attempt at relevancy from the WWF.

Rodman helped Hogan get back at McMahon for their personal issues, which included contract disputes. Eventually, the two paired their relationship and Hogan has since made appearances as a legend in the WWE.