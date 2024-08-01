“Y’all Ain’t Tough!”: Kevin Durant Trash-talked South Sudan’s HC Royal Ivey En-route 103–86 Win

Team USA took down South Sudan (103-86) in their second official Olympic matchup. After nearly dropping an exhibition game to Sudan, the squad made sure to make a statement with their win, defeating them by a 17-point margin. After which a video of Kevin Durant took social media by storm as the Slim Reaper can be heard trash-talking the head coach of South Sudan.

Due to a calf strain early last month, Durant was absent from Team USA’s lineup for their exhibition matchups. But after finally recuperating from his injury and making his way onto the court, KD made sure to ‘talk his talk’ to the team’s head coach, Royal Ivey, who almost took them down.

“Y’all ni**as ain’t tough. Y’all ni**as are not tough.”

“Y’all n**gas ain’t tough.” Kevin Durant to South Sudan head coach and good friend Royal Ivey while at the free throw line (via phoenixsunhoop/IG)pic.twitter.com/o7ay1zDgz1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 1, 2024

South Sudan’s head coach is a former NBA player who played in the league for about nine years. He spent two years with the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2010 to 2012. He played one season with the 76ers before ending his tenure in the league with the Thunder in 2014 once again.

Durant and Ivey had been teammates during their Thunder days and are known to be good friends. However, when it comes to representing one’s nation, KD stood on business to let the South Sudan head coach know they weren’t good enough.

During the exhibition game against South Sudan, Durant’s absence did play a big role in the game’s outcome. But now that he was finally healthy and back on the floor, it only felt right for him to let the opposing team and their head coach know who the real squad was. Coming off the bench, KD finished the game with 14 points in 22 minutes.

Durant shot 2-5 from the field but was a perfect 2-2 from beyond the arc. His performance throughout the game put South Sudan in foul trouble as he shot an impressive 8-9 from the charity stripe.

In the video, Royal Ivey can be heard jawing at Kevin Durant from the sidelines. KD, who was getting ready to shoot a free throw, made sure to voice his opinion like he does in the league, on an international stage. And as for what Durant said, the final score ended up speaking volumes in itself anyway.