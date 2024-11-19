Savannah James Expresses Team USA Olympic Dreams for Son Bronny While Revisiting LeBron James’ Paris Showing

Representing your country at the highest level in the sport you play is a dream every sportsperson shares. Nothing makes a parent prouder than seeing their child wearing a jersey with their country’s name on it. Savannah James is no different. After seeing the success her husband, LeBron James, has had for Team USA Basketball, she has Olympic dreams for her son Bronny.

On her podcast, Everybody’s Crazy, Savannah discussed her summer with her co-host and friend April McDaniel. “I was burning up in Pairs,” is how Savannah initially described her summer. “No AC, but it was a good time.”

Savannah James was in Paris this summer with her entire family to cheer on her husband LeBron James. LeBron was suiting up for Team USA in his 4th Olympic appearance. The entire James family was in Paris extending their love and support. Looking back, Savannah described her summer as ‘memorable.’

Reflecting on how this would be the last time someone from the James family would be playing in the Olympics, Savannah expressed her Team USA dreams for her children.

“This would be the last time that we would have an experience where their dad would be playing in the Olympics or anybody. Until maybe Bronny gets called up, or Bryce gets called up, or maybe even Zuri playing volleyball. But yeah, that’s the last time for a while.”

By expressing her dream to see Bronny in a Team USA jersey, Savannah might just be putting even more pressure on the Lakers rookie. Bronny was part of the Team USA roster at the 2023 Nike Hoop Summit. However, his performances since haven’t been exactly Team USA material.

Bronny has played six games for the Lakers so far, averaging 0.7 points, 0.2 rebounds, and 0.3 assists. His stats in the G League are a bit better, with him averaging 5.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists.

At the same time, Bryce was selected for Team USA U17 Training Camp for the U17 World Cup but didn’t make the final roster. However, it’s not only her boys who can fulfill Savannah’s dreams. Her daughter Zhuri plays volleyball. Savannah hasn’t ruled out the possibility of Zhuri representing Team USA at the Olympics in Volleyball.

With Los Angeles hosting the 2028 Olympics, Bronny and Bryce have a shot at making the roster if they prove their skills to Grant Hill and the selection committee.

LeBron James had a historic showing at the 2024 Paris Olympics

At the age of 39, LeBron James took Team USA on his back and carried them to the Gold Medal. James led the team in assists and rebounds, while just trailing Stephen Curry by four points for the points total. James was named MVP of the Olympics Men’s Basketball Tournament.

James became the first player with multiple triple-doubles in the Olympics. LBJ recorded 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists in the semi-final win over Serbia. This was his 2nd triple-double in the Olympics, with the 1st one coming at the 2012 Olympics in the quarter-finals against Australia.

While playing with superstars like Curry and Kevin Durant had James excited, having his family there was also a huge reason behind his performances. Unfortunately, this would be the only time we’d see these three suit up for Team USA together. Going by what Savannah said on her podcast, LeBron James has played his final game for Team USA at the Olympics.