Shaquille O’Neal Paints A Grim Picture For Team USA Come 2028

The rise of international talent playing basketball is resulting in FIBA tournaments becoming much more competitive. With the majority of European nations drastically improving, Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t believe that the USA can defend their gold medal at the 2028 edition of the Olympics in Los Angeles.

Shaq was extremely candid when claiming that the gap between the USA and other basketball-playing countries’ talent had reduced over the years. Because the American side will more than likely be playing without any of the three—LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry – generational superstars in 2028, it would be a lot harder for Team USA to win gold.

“This is probably the last Olympics that the US is going to win cause next Olympics there’s gonna be no LeBron, no KD, and no Steph. So anybody could take it,” Shaq claimed.

If not the USA, who does Shaq have faith in? Serbia and France – the teams that shared the podium with LBJ and co. in the 2024 Summer Games.

“I’m looking at Joker’s team, they’re probably going to do something, and France,” O’Neal said.

The USA has won 8 gold medals in the past nine editions of the quadrennial sporting event. It’ll be a massive shock if they are unable to defend the medal. The USA will still be the favorites, but not overwhelming title contenders.

Team USA survived a 17-point deficit in the semifinal

The USA had an undefeated run in the Olympic campaign. However, their journey to winning a gold medal wasn’t as easy as it had been in the past. They first survived embarrassment by erasing South Sudan’s 14-point lead in an exhibition game.

Their next big scare occurred during the semifinal contest against Serbia. Nikola Jokic and co. appeared to be in a prime position to upset the powerhouse. However, backed by Curry’s barrage of three-pointers, The USA covered the 17-point deficit.

There is a huge possibility that the three leaders of this squad—James, KD, and Curry—retire by the next Olympics. The current younger players will need to carry the torch.

From what past performance for the USA suggests, Anthony Edwards can be next in line to lead the national team. He displayed great leadership during the 2023 FIBA World Cup and was also a great asset for Steve Kerr, thriving in the sixth-man role in the Paris Games.