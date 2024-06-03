“Y’all As A Team Were Too F**kin Little”: Rasheed Wallace Claps Back At Draymond Green Amidst Their Tiff

Comparisons between two great teams from different eras more often than not result in a tiff. A similar instance occurred recently when Draymond Green put his 2017 Golden State Warriors roster ahead of the 2004 Detroit Pistons. His words did not sit right with the then Pistons forward, Rasheed Wallace, prompting him to hit back at the 4x champion.

Calling out Green on X (formerly Twitter), Sheed wrote, “Dray you already know how we got down on that squad! Don’t matter the rules yours or ours….y’all as a team were too f***in little…you can ask more than half ya teammates (who we played against) on that roster… and we can keep it with that year b/c no way yall could f**k with any of us in our prime”.

.@Money23Green …first and foremost this isn’t a beef, Draymond is my lil bro who I am proud of so no matter what we say it will never be personal so don’t try to blow this up cause we both know how cats do!!! Dray you already know how we got down on that squad!! Don’t matter… https://t.co/kBr0wnb0aa — Rasheed Wallace (@UnderdogSheed) June 3, 2024

This served as Wallace’s latest blow to Green, who had initially instigated the entire argument. During his last month’s appearance on The Big Podcast, he claimed that his 2017 Warriors would have swept the 2004 Pistons in an NBA Finals series. Outlining his thoughts, the 34-year-old boldly declared, “We would have mopped them”.

This statement raised eyebrows all around, with Wallace soon taking a stance to defend his title-winning team. During a recent Sheed & Tyler episode, the 49-year-old mentioned, “We would’ve beat the s**t out of them…because for the simple fact that they couldn’t match up with us at any position. Steph [Curry] is not a defender…Draymond [Green] is too little…We had more guys with a greater skill set”.

"We would've beat the sh*t out of [the 2017 Warriors] because for the simple fact that they couldn't match up with us at any position… Steph [Curry] not a defender… Draymond [Green] is too little." — Rasheed Wallace 🤔 (via @UnderDogSheed)pic.twitter.com/ryTC8TGm1y — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 31, 2024

This response added a new layer to the conversation, enhancing the difference in their opinion. Refusing to let go of the matter, Green replied to Sheed shortly after on X, announcing, “Sheed we would’ve smacked yall. Yall was scoring 72 points per game. That’s not winning a half. And we putting you and them big a** forces in every pick and roll. Let’s see you move them feet”.

Sheed we would’ve smacked yall. Yall was scoring 72 points per game. That’s not winning a half. And we putting you and them big ass forces in every pick and roll. Let’s see you move them feet. That one ring was great though big bro. We all appreciated it! https://t.co/vcICDzfibr — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 2, 2024

So, Wallace’s latest remarks were a direct response to this proclamation from Green. The latter has not replied to the Pistons icon since then, calming down the air around this disagreement. As a result, it remains unclear where this conversation is headed in the coming hours.

However, amidst the tiff, both of them notably displayed mutual admiration toward each other throughout the argument. They appreciated each other’s teams and achievements, despite refusing to re-shuffle their pecking orders.

This yet again gave rise to one of the most entertaining off-court dramas in recent times, further highlighting the negative impact of this kind of debate.