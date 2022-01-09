Basketball

“Y’all Celtics fans are getting too soft!”: Kendrick Perkins is disappointed in Boston Celtics fans as they call him out for criticizing Jayson Tatum

"Y’all Celtics fans are getting too soft!": Kendrick Perkins is disappointed in Boston Celtics fans as they call him out for criticizing Jayson Tatum
Indu Dasari

Previous Article
"It’s really one-one in terms of fundamental decisions"– Nico Rosberg claims Lewis Hamilton should have little to complaint against the outcome in Abu Dhabi
Next Article
“Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook were –34 with Kendrick Perkins in the 2012 NBA Finals”: How the former Celtics big negatively affected the Thunder against LeBron James and co
NBA Latest Post
“Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook were –34 with Kendrick Perkins in the 2012 NBA Finals”: How the former Celtics big negatively affected the Thunder against LeBron James and co
“Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook were –34 with Kendrick Perkins in the 2012 NBA Finals”: How the former Celtics big negatively affected the Thunder against LeBron James and co

Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant along with Kendrick Perkins were an abysmal –34 in the…