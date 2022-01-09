“Y’all Celtics fans are getting too soft!”: Kendrick Perkins is disappointed in Boston Celtics fans as they call him out for criticizing Jayson Tatum

Kendrick Perkins believes fans are becoming weak as he faces backlash for pointing out Jayson Tatum’s poor performance in that Knicks win.

Boston Celtics evened out the series in the last matchup against New York Knicks in the regular season. In their previous face-off, they lost the game by a very close margin even though Tatum put up 36. Last night, however, Jaylen Brown torched them with his first career triple-double while JT struggled.

They had a massive 24-point win over Randle and co while JB had a historic night. Kendrick Perkins appreciated the 25-year old for posting 22-11-11. But at the same time, he called out Jayson Tatum for going 6 for 14 from the field. This attracted a response from the Celtics superstar himself and his mother.

Kendrick Perkins says Boston Celtics fans are not what they used to be

Kendrick Perkins spent 8 seasons with the Boston Celtics and won a championship with them as well. His contributions weren’t insignificant, however, he was not a star-caliber player either. After his retirement in 2018, he started appearing on ESPN’s first take as an analyst.

His takes are not always the best, but he had a point. Boston Celtics have been struggling for over 2 seasons now. Kendrick Perkins seems to think that the fans are not holding them accountable enough. After he called out Tatum, fans came to his defense which led him to believe that the fanbase is getting softer.

Y’all Celtics fans are changing! Getting soft. I remember y’all used to boo us for underachieving. I guess times has changed or shall I expectations — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 9, 2022

Jayson Tatum is shooting a career-low from the field as well as the 3-pt line. And the difference is staggering. Big Perk thinks payers have lost the ability to take constructive criticism. NBA players, especially in recent times, have become sensitive and it is evident.

Don’t trip king!!! They have to make money somehow remember that 👍🏽💯 — kuz (@kylekuzma) January 9, 2022

Kyle Kuzma came to Tatum’s defense as well. He mentions that it is just business at the end of the day. While Kuza may not be wrong, Perkins is receiving a lot more flack than he should just for pointing out poor shooting. It is not a widely outrageous take, he wants his former team and their players to just get better.

Boston Celtics are currently 10th in the east and their record is tied with the Knicks. They are hanging to a play-in spot by a thread and their upcoming schedule is not going to make that easy.

