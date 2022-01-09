“To all young brothers getting their jerseys retired, dress up! These pictures live forever!”: Warriors’ Draymond Green gives the youth advice about their outfit choices for big moments

Warriors’ star Draymond Green gives advice to the younger generation, tells them to dress up instead of representing brands at big occasions

Being around in the league for a long time, players often tend to gain the respect of their peers and the younger generation. Draymond Green is one such player. Being in the NBA for a decade now, he has seen a lot of things. He’s been on a team that had been the best in the league for 5 straight years, and the worst in the league the next.

Draymond has often been known to take younger players under his wing and guide them. He’s doing the same with the Warriors’ young players, such as Jordan Poole, James Wiseman, and Jonathan Kuminga. Recently, Draymond saw something which he decided he needs to speak upon and educate the younger generation about.

Draymond Green advises younger players to dress up for the important moments

It is always a big moment when a young player gets their first endorsement deal. With the new NCAA rules, players have started getting their first deals since their college itself. This often leads to the players wearing their sponsors everywhere, even in situations where more formal attire would be more appropriate.

Draymond Green decided to speak up about the same.

I’m not a big suit and tie guy. Wearing a suit doesn’t make you smart nor does it mean you are a good business person. But… To all the young brothers out there getting their jerseys retired, dress yourself up. Those pics will live forever! That brand you’re wearing WONT! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) January 9, 2022

The clothes we wear, while they do not make us who we are, often dictate how we’re treated. On an occasion like your jersey retirement, you’re the man/woman of the hour, and frankly, while it doesn’t matter what you wear, dressing up is always the better choice. Looking nice and sharp would go a long way, as the memories of the day would always stay with oneself.