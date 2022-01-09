“When I get on the floor, and I see #11 suited up with me, I feel good about our success and our chances to win!”: When Stephen Curry showered Klay Thompson with praise during his 2014-15 MVP speech

When Warriors’ Stephen Curry showered his Splash Brother Klay Thompson with praise while accepting his 2014-15 NBA MVP trophy

Dubnation is buzzing right now, and for good reason. One of our future Hall-of-Famers, Klay Thompson, is bound to make his return to the NBA after a long 31 month or 941-day gap. Klay last suited up for the Dubs in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. Klay had a wonderful game, going off for 30 points in 3 quarters, before suffering an ACL injury.

It has been a long wait for the fans, and even longer for Klay himself. However, he’s set to make his Chase Center debut tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Klay’s return has his teammates as excited as him, with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green sharing tweets for the same. Stephen Curry asked fans to share their favorite Klay memories, which reminded us of this gem.

“When I see Klay Thompson next to me, I like our chances to succeed”: Stephen Curry

Drafted in 2011, Klay Thompson has been with the Warriors for 11 seasons now. During that time, he has formed special bonds with a lot of his teammates, including Stephen Curry.

Back in 2015, when Steph was being awarded his first MVP trophy, he took out a minute to thank his Splash brother. Curry said,

“My splash bro, Klay Thompson, man you’re quite a guy… I know we don’t get to hang out much outside of the practice and games. You got your dog, I got my family and all that stuff but when I get on the floor and I see number 11 suited up with me I feel good about our success and our chances to win the game because I know that you can go off at 37 and a quarter you can lock up any guard or wing in this league. You make my job easy when I come down the floor and I see you on the other wing just get you the ball because I know what’s going up and most of the times going in. Hopefully, we have a long future together man and we can do some special things and you know hopefully be the best backcourt to ever play this game and that’s something that is our mission and we should challenge each other every single day in that regard and make it happen.”

Since this speech, the two have accomplished a lot, both individually, and as a pair. They have become 3x NBA Champions and created a legacy for themselves. Hopefully, they keep on building on that, and make a lot more memories together.