Why Did Rudy Gobert Punch Kyle Anderson? The Whole Sequence of Fight Between Timberwolves Teammates

Minnesota Timberwolves regular season campaign ended pretty much like their weird season. They have left the fans wondering why did Rudy Gobert punch Kyle Anderson? In their last game of the season, Anderson and Gobert went at each other first words and then the 3x DPOY decided to knock his teammate out.

Only the 7ft 1” big man’s sneaky little punch was not enough to knock even an old man out. And when Kyle tried to get back, he walked away far too easily while some teammates and team staff were trying to get him away. Watch it here.

Rudy Gobert throws a shot at teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout. pic.twitter.com/dRzi3ALkoJ — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 9, 2023

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Anderson first threw the jab at the French international by telling him to make a few stops at the rim then Gobert asked him to get some more rebounds, resulting in the former Grizzlies saying “Shut the f*ck up b*tch”. That’s what escalated things.

After the incident, Rudy was sent straight home, revealed Timberwolves’ president of basketball operations Tim Connelly.

Kyle Anderson tells his teammates to stop kissing Rudy Gobert’s a*s and that they’ve got a decision to make in the summer

The 2022-23 season is not yet over and the Wolves must be regretting the day they decided to go for the Gobert trade for which they gave away far too much that he deserved. And the Final day of the regular season has probably increased their problems for the upcoming summer.

After their 113-108 win over the Pelicans, which set them up nicely for a better seed for the Play-in tournament, Anderson was sour about how his teammates were telling him to focus.

“Y’all kiss his a** way too much telling me to focus. The f**k is wrong with y’all. Y’all got a decision to make this summer,” said Anderson.

A Timberwolves employee allegedly caught this audio of Kyle Anderson walking to the locker room 😳 “Y’all kiss his a** way too much telling me to focus. The f**k is wrong with y’all. Y’all got a decision to make this summer.”pic.twitter.com/NRWZDJBAp7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 10, 2023

Now, if that clip is really of Anderson saying what he said, the summer has a lot of trouble for the Wolves. Meanwhile, Rudy apologized for his misbehavior.

Emotions got the best of me today. I should not have reacted the way i did regardless of what was said. I wanna apologize to the fans, the organisation and particularly to Kyle, who is someone that i truly love and respect as a teammate. — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) April 10, 2023

Whatever he said in the tunnel, Anderson was not looking as mad in his interview after the game either as he said it’s not the first time this happened. It was surely not. We still remember the incident in Warriors practice session during the start of the season, don’t we?

How embarrassing was this compared to other in-team brawls?

This fight was not a Draymond Green-like punch to Jordan Poole, which had to be leaked by a staff member. It was on live television. That makes it much more difficult to deal with.

Even Green got back at Gobert with the “insecurity is always loud,” Tweet because the Frenchman tried to troll the Warriors forward at the start of the season for punching his teammate. Got to love the irony of it.

Now, getting back to Anderson. There is no way the Wolves are going to convince the 29-year-old to bury the hatchet and move on after what hundreds of thousands have seen his teammate, and not in a locker room.

Let’s wait for the summer and see if this thing fades away if the Wolves make a decent Playoff run, or will it stay where it is at right now leaving the Minnesota team with a big decision to make.