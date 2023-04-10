HomeSearch

Why Did Rudy Gobert Punch Kyle Anderson? The Whole Sequence of Fight Between Timberwolves Teammates

Akash Murty
|Published 10/04/2023

"Y'all Kiss Rudy Gobert's A*s Way Too Much": Kyle Anderson Reportedly Warns Teammates About 'a Decision' to be Made in the Summer

Image Credits: Twitter & USA TODAY SPORTS

Minnesota Timberwolves regular season campaign ended pretty much like their weird season. They have left the fans wondering why did Rudy Gobert punch Kyle Anderson? In their last game of the season, Anderson and Gobert went at each other first words and then the 3x DPOY decided to knock his teammate out.

Only the 7ft 1” big man’s sneaky little punch was not enough to knock even an old man out. And when Kyle tried to get back, he walked away far too easily while some teammates and team staff were trying to get him away. Watch it here.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Anderson first threw the jab at the French international by telling him to make a few stops at the rim then Gobert asked him to get some more rebounds, resulting in the former Grizzlies saying “Shut the f*ck up b*tch”. That’s what escalated things.

After the incident, Rudy was sent straight home, revealed Timberwolves’ president of basketball operations Tim Connelly.

Kyle Anderson tells his teammates to stop kissing Rudy Gobert’s a*s and that they’ve got a decision to make in the summer

The 2022-23 season is not yet over and the Wolves must be regretting the day they decided to go for the Gobert trade for which they gave away far too much that he deserved. And the Final day of the regular season has probably increased their problems for the upcoming summer.

After their 113-108 win over the Pelicans, which set them up nicely for a better seed for the Play-in tournament, Anderson was sour about how his teammates were telling him to focus.

“Y’all kiss his a** way too much telling me to focus. The f**k is wrong with y’all. Y’all got a decision to make this summer,” said Anderson.

Now, if that clip is really of Anderson saying what he said, the summer has a lot of trouble for the Wolves. Meanwhile, Rudy apologized for his misbehavior.

Whatever he said in the tunnel, Anderson was not looking as mad in his interview after the game either as he said it’s not the first time this happened. It was surely not. We still remember the incident in Warriors practice session during the start of the season, don’t we?

How embarrassing was this compared to other in-team brawls?

This fight was not a Draymond Green-like punch to Jordan Poole, which had to be leaked by a staff member. It was on live television. That makes it much more difficult to deal with.

Even Green got back at Gobert with the “insecurity is always loud,” Tweet because the Frenchman tried to troll the Warriors forward at the start of the season for punching his teammate. Got to love the irony of it.

Now, getting back to Anderson. There is no way the Wolves are going to convince the 29-year-old to bury the hatchet and move on after what hundreds of thousands have seen his teammate, and not in a locker room.

Let’s wait for the summer and see if this thing fades away if the Wolves make a decent Playoff run, or will it stay where it is at right now leaving the Minnesota team with a big decision to make.

 

 

Share this article
About the author
Akash Murty

Akash Murty

An Electrical and Electronics Engineer by degree, Akash Murty is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. Previously a Software Engineer, Murty couldn’t keep himself away from sports, and his knack for writing and putting his opinion forward brought him to the TSR. A big Soccer enthusiast, his interest in basketball developed late, as he got access to a hoop for the first time at 17. Following this, he started watching basketball at the 2012 Olympics, which transitioned to NBA, and he became a fan of the game as he watched LeBron James dominate the league. Him being an avid learner of the game and ritually following the league for around a decade, he now writes articles ranging from throwbacks, and live game reports, to gossip. LA Lakers are his favourite basketball team, while Chelsea has his heart in football. He also likes travelling, reading fiction, and sometimes cooking.

Read more from Akash Murty