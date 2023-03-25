“Watched Michael Jordan call me an a**hole”: Isiah Thomas Reveals True Feelings After The Last Dance Came Out

In 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 lockdown, Netflix released The Last Dance documentary. A documentary revolving around Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. A documentary, that made headlines.

It followed the many trials and tribulations, as well as the victories and successes of the 90s Bulls dynasty. While it primarily focused on the team, much of the attention was on His Airness. Although, there were times when it strayed away from the general and into the personal.

Like, Jordan’s beef with Isiah Thomas and the Detroit Pistons. Throughout the documentary, the six-time Champion makes it clear, that he does not like both Isiah and Detroit. He even called the man, who was featured in the doc, an a**hole. Something that was not appreciated.

Isiah Thomas is unhappy with the Last Dance documentary and being called an a**hole by Michael Jordan

The Last Dance was a huge hit when it came out. It had all the right ingredients for a sports documentary, Michael Jordan, and a super team like the Chicago Bulls. However, not everyone was happy with the series.

In particular, Detroit Pistons legend, Isiah Thomas. The Hall of Famer was invited to be on the series, by both MJ and his team. He was more than happy to do so, thinking they had an amicable relationship. Sadly, the documentary said otherwise.

Appearing on the Cedric Maxwell podcast, Zeke shared his thoughts on the Last Dance doc. Specifically, he addressed the whole situation surrounding His Airness calling him an a**hole. And, as expected, Thomas isn’t happy.

“Forgive me for saying this. But, I watched a whole documentary about a guy being an a**hole. And, he calls me an a**hole! A former player…a current player, ain’t nobody ever said, “I hate him!”. He said, “As much as I hate him, and he’s an a**hole!”, and I’m like, “Whoa! Whoa! Whoa! timeout!”.

“So, now we’re looking around, and my phone’s ringing. His former teammates. His inner-circle. They’re saying, “Michael didn’t mean that! It didn’t come out right!” and so on and so forth. Now, I’m like okay…but I didn’t hear that from Michael.”

“And, if you didn’t mean it, then come out and clean it up. But, if you meant it, you can leave it as it is, but stop sending people to tell me that ain’t what you mean. So this is where I’m at!”

Safe to say, any doubts that Isiah had about his relationship with Jordan, were cleared up in the documentary. And, it’s highly unlikely that things have changed over the past three years.

MJ hated Isiah Thomas so much, he refused to have him on the 1992 US Olympic Dream Team

Unfortunately, the Last Dance documentary wasn’t the first time Isiah Thomas had felt animosity from Michael Jordan. Back in 1992, MJ made it clear that he would not be a part of the US Olympic team, otherwise known as the Dream Team if Thomas was on it. A rumor that soon became a fact following the release of the Netflix documentary.

The 1992 Dream Team 🇺🇸 Not Missing: Isiah Thomas#TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/D7HDVAgRoy — TKW (@TheKyleWells) May 4, 2020

It was a huge blow for Zeke. Especially considering he was one of the best point guards at the time. But, it just goes to show what having a bad relationship with the “GOAT” can lead to.