“Yeah I believe Ja Morant has a Michael Jordan type of ceiling”: Grizzologist Kendrick Perkins makes a bold prediction about the 22-year old’s future

Former NBA champion and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins believes Ja Morant’s ceiling as a player is Jordaness.

Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant is on his way to making his first appearance as an All-Star this season. The NBA recently released its first results of fan votes. Morant received the third most votes (669,033) amongst the western conference guards after Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic.

The Grizzlies point guard had more votes than Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Damian Lillard. The Memphis team is on a seven-game winning streak, courtesy of Morant. The 22-year old recently beat LeBron James in the race to the western conference player of the week.

In his last seven-games, Morant is averaging 29.4 PPG, 6.7 RPG, and 6.1 APG. The former ROY is shooting an incredible 53.3% from the field and 53.8% from the 3-point line. These performances include some game-clinching shots against the Suns and Cavs, proving Morant’s ability to be clutch.

During a recent segment of ESPN, Kendrick Perkins made a bold statement saying Morant had a ceiling similar to that of Michael Jordan.

Kendrick Perkins draws an analogy between Ja Morant and Michael Jordan.

ESPN analysts making bold statements is no secret. In the past, we have witnessed the likes of Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman make bizarre statements. It looks like Big Perk may have just joined the wagon as well.

During a segment on ESPN, the veteran stated the following.

“Ja Morant, when you talk about it his ceiling, as far as his career is Jordaness. When Michael Jordan came into the league in 1984, no one expected him to pan out the way he did and when he came in with Bird, Isiah Thomas, and Magic Johnson. And then all of a sudden rose to the top as the No 3 pick. Ja Morant the No 2 pick, every year he’s getting better, every year he’s opening eyes, every year he’s shocking the world. He’s doing things and he’s winning.”

Yeah I believe @JaMorant has a Michael Jordan type of ceiling. And I don’t expect you to agree but save this tweet and @ me in 10 years!! Carry the hell on… pic.twitter.com/QpjkLWBuZl — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 7, 2022

Morant’s career graph has shown a steady upward curve, whether it’s winning the ROY or making the post-season in his second year in the league. The Grizzlies guard eliminated Curry and co during the play-in tournament last season and has defeated LeBron James and Kevin Durant in almost back-to-back regular-season games.

However, it is too early to compare his ceiling as a player to his Airness.

Morant’s first test is going to be making the cut for the All-Star game.