“Joel Embiid has entered the records book again?! Man has been unstoppable”: NBA Twitter blows up as the Sixers MVP joins Chamberlain and Iverson as the 3rd players to record 6-straight 30-point games

Joel Embiid puts up a heroic 31-point, 12-rebounds, and 7-assists near triple-double in Philly’s 119-100 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Playing the 6th campaign of his career, Joel Embiid has been absolutely unstoppable this 2021-2022 season. After averaging 23 points and 10.4 rebounds during the first two months of this season, JoJo erupted in the month of December putting up 29.2 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game winning the Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors.

After putting up a 31/5/4 stat line against Orlando on Wednesday night, the Cameroonian big man exploded for yet another huge night stuffing the stat sheet with 31 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists, and a block in the Sixers’ 19-point blowout win over SAS.

With this victory, Philly is now on an impressive 6-game winning streak. And the 7-footer has been a huge reason behind the Sixers’ success during this 10-day period. With his Friday night’s performance, Joel has now put up his 6th straight 30-point game joining legends Wilt Chamberlain and Allen Iverson as only the 3rd player in franchise history to do so.

Joel Embiid had his 6th straight 30-point game in tonight’s victory over the Spurs. He joins Wilt Chamberlain and Allen Iverson as the only players in 76ers history to have 30 points in 6 straight games. pic.twitter.com/YIgKcXGny3 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 8, 2022

Also Read: Twitter unveils incredible reality about the potential of current Bulls team through historical refrencing

NBA Twitter applauds Joel Embiid for joining Wilt Chamberlian and Allen Iverson in a special franchise feat

As soon as Joel’s stats went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

If Embiid was healthy for most of his career he’d be in the conversation as one of the best centers ever — John (@hammergrip) January 8, 2022

Six straight 30-point games for Joel Embiid. Very MVP-like behavior — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 8, 2022

Way better than Jokic, robbed of MVP last year also — ⁷ (@zFIacko) January 8, 2022

Also Read: How the Sixers MVP is leading the league in clutch scoring over Kevin Durant and DeMar DeRozan

Embiid is now leading the league in clutch scoring over the likes of DeMar DeRozan and Kevin Durant. In light of his recent performances, Joel jumped up 5 positions to now be placed 9th in the latest MVP ladder. And with 1,236,060 votes, the Sixers leader is trailing KD and Giannis as the third-highest Eastern Conference frontcourt vote-getter in the first fan returns.