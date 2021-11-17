“Stephen Curry is a master at what he does, playing at All-Star, MVP, Hall Of Fame level every night”: Nets’ Kevin Durant is all praise for the Chef as the Warriors beat Brooklyn by 18 points

Nets’ Kevin Durant is all praise for Stephen Curry, as the Chef erupts for 37 points in their win over Brooklyn

The Golden State Warriors have done it again. They have once again managed to go on the road, stick around in the first half, and then completely take over in the third quarter. The Warriors blew the Nets away 35-18 in the third frame and built a lead as large as 28 points.

Also Read: “Stephen Curry is on that Mount Rushmore, while Draymond Green is a point guard”: Dwyane Wade applauds the Steve Kerr team for playing beautiful basketball

Stephen Curry was the leader behind the Warriors’ success. The 2x MVP scored a game-high 37 points on 9/14 shooting from the deep. He also recorded 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and a block. Andrew Wiggins scored 19 points, Draymond Green scored 11, and Jordan Poole pitched in with 17 points.

The Warriors managed to restrict the league’s highest scorer, Kevin Durant, to just 19 points. James Harden had a team-high 24 points, but that wasn’t enough to stop the Dubs from getting the dub.

Kevin Durant praises Stephen Curry, calls him MVP

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant have known each other for a long time now. They have met in junior tournaments, KD has attended Curry’s Davidson games. They have been in the league for 13 years now. Out of those 13 years, they were teammates for 3 years.

After the game, Kevin Durant sat with the media and talked about Steph. KD said,

“He is a master at what he does. He’s a crafty player who can do anything off the ball… He can handle the ball too. Steph’s put in a ton of work. He cares about the game, loves his teammates, plays with energy. He plays at an all-star, MVP, Hall of Fame level every night.”

“He’s a master at what he does … playing at an all-star, MVP, hall of fame level.” KD talks about Steph’s performance tonight pic.twitter.com/5TRNHhtIQQ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 17, 2021

Also Read: “Piece of s**t writing and Warriors media sucks”: Kevin Durant goes on a tweet-liking spree following the release of an article that claims Steph Curry and co won the Durant breakup

Well, Kevin Durant sure knows his former teammate well. The Warriors took on probably the toughest challenge so far in this early season, and emerged victorious, on the road. This sure would boost their confidence a ton, heading to Cleveland.