Paul George’s ‘Negative’ Take On Patrick Beverley, Who Lost $793,731 Over 10 Years In Fines, Has Bulls Guard Pegged As ‘Toughest Defender’

Patrick Beverley is often regarded as the defender who loves getting under every player’s skin. Due to his eccentricities on the court, some consider Beverley to be a tad bit ‘annoying’ and the loudmouthed star has racked up $793,931 in fines. Paul George recently named Pat Bev as the one defender he hated matching up against. Before explaining himself, PG13 hilariously pointed out a ‘negative’ trait of Beverley.

Advertisement

Paul George and Patrick Beverley did face off quite a lot at the Los Angeles Clippers practice sessions during their time as teammates. Last season, when Beverley was representing the Los Angeles Lakers, he managed to lock up George. Merely a few possessions later, showing off his impressive offensive arsenal, PG13 knocked down a tough jumper. However, that specific matchup is a good example of why George may praise Pat Bev’s defense.

Advertisement

Paul George lauds Patrick Beverley for his defense

On Paul George’s podcast, one of the co-hosts asked the Clippers’ superstar to reveal the player who gave him the toughest time on the court. Without any hesitation, the 6ft 8” sharpshooter named Patrick Beverley. Giving suitable reasons for his pick, the eight-time All-Star disclosed how often Pat “fouls” and “hacks” during a game.

Co-host: “Who is it that you hate when he play defense on you?”

Paul George: “Oh Pat (Beverley). Like he’s fouling you the whole time. You wanna see Pat on the floor like so you’re not gonna call some of these fouls on Pat. Pat will hack the sh*t out of you. I love playing against Pat, and I love playing with Pat. He just brings a winning spirit that he’s on the floor like he wants to win.”

Patrick Beverley is known for his defensive prowess. With a career average of less than 8.5 points per game, the guard isn’t as effective on the offensive side of the court. However, much to everyone’s surprise, PG revealed that Beverley was an offensive cheat code during his high school years. Leading his team to a 35-3 record, Beverley recorded 37.3 points, 6 assists, 6 rebounds, and 8 steals as a senior.

“Did y’all know Pat Bev averaged like 40 in high school? Like he was an offensive player in high school. When he told me that I was like ‘dog, shut up’. Averaged more than I did in high school. I saw a YouTube clip of him overseas and dawg he was like windmilling and catching lobs… a bucket!”

Advertisement

The 2017 NBA All-Defensive First Team man might not lodge as many points in the NBA. However, sparks of his offensive skillset are visible when spreading the floor and occasionally driving to the rim.

Pat Bev reacted to PG’s and KAT’s comments on his game

Paul George isn’t the only star who loves the energy that Patrick Beverley plays with. During an appearance on the podcast earlier in the summer, Karl-Anthony Towns was going ga-ga while talking about his former teammate.

Showcasing his appreciation to both the stars, Pat Bev took to Twitter:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/patbev21/status/1657408358930960384?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Patrick Beverley will enter his 12th campaign this upcoming season. As one of the more senior players on the roster, Beverley will play a huge role in helping the Philadelphia 76ers have a successful year.