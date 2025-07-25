“$20.4 Million”: NBA Executives Speak Out About “Fair” Offer for Jonathan Kuminga

May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) holds onto the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Restricted free agency in the NBA has been a fearsome battle between athlete and management with players such as Josh Giddey, Cam Thomas, and Quinten Grimes yet to sign a contract for the 2025-26 season. The most intriguing situation among the restricted free agents, however, involves the Golden State Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga.

It has become clear that Kuminga’s relationship with the Warriors has reached a point of no return. The 6-foot-8 forward grew tired of his inconsistent role with the team last season. Once Golden State acquired Jimmy Butler, the writing was on the wall. If Kuminga desired to be a starter, it wouldn’t be with the Warriors.

Unfortunately for Kuminga, the Warriors hold the leverage in his contract negotiations. They have the ability to match any offer sheet he may sign with a team. But to make matters worse, money is scarce in the open market, especially this deep into the offseason. If Kuminga were to sign with another team, it would have to be a sign-and-trade, which the Warriors would have to sign off on.

Kuminga entered the offseason seeking at least $30 million annually. It doesn’t seem like he’ll be getting close to that desired figure. He could accept the Warriors’ qualifying offer of $8 million to become an unrestricted free agent next season. Of course, that raises risks as well.

16 anonymous NBA executives offered their opinion on Kuminga’s contract situation, going as far as to suggest what a fair offer would be for the 22-year-old.

“Answers ranged from $17 million to $25 million in average annual value,” The Athletic’s Fred Katz said. “The mean average annual value in the poll was $20.4 million.”

That mark doesn’t quite hit the mark of what Kuminga and his team were looking for.

“Kuminga is a wing, so his floor should at least be the midlevel exception,” the executive said. “So that’s why he could risk (a short-term deal) or the qualifying offer. (If he took the qualifying offer), there’s a few teams with cap room next summer who may strike out and have interest also.”

It just happens to be that Kuminga became a free agent at the wrong time. One of his fellow members of the 2021 NBA draft class, Jalen Green, capitalized on a similar position. Of course, he had proven much more than Kuminga. It also didn’t hurt that the Houston Rockets had much more flexibility financially than the Warriors currently do.

Either way this swings, it does appear that neither side will be able to get what they truly want. It’ll take compromise, which may prolong until there are only days remaining before training camp.