Is Mark Williams Playing Tonight Against The Lakers (Feb 19th)? Availability Update Following Failed Trade

Mark Williams has had a turbulent month so far. Earlier this month, he was traded to the Lakers, only for the trade to be rescinded later. Having been sidelined for nearly a month, Williams might get to play in the first game after the All-Star break against the team that he almost became a part of only weeks ago.

The 23-year-old is featured on the official injury report. He is listed as ‘Probable’ for the next game. The reason for the same is, “Return to competition reconditioning.”

Five other players from the Hornets are featured on the injury report. LaMelo Ball is also ‘Probable’ due to right ankle soreness. Tre Mann, Brandon Miller, Josh Okogie, and Grant Williams are ruled ‘Out’ due to herniation, right wrist ligament repair, left hamstring strain, and right ACL repair respectively.

Mark Williams and LaMelo Ball are probable for tomorrow's game against the Lakers. — Rod Boone (@rodboone) February 19, 2025

Things might get a little awkward at the Crypto.com Arena tonight if Williams laces up for the Hornets. On February 6th, he was traded to the Lakers in exchange for Dalton Knecht and Cam Reddish. After the blockbuster trade that brought Luka Doncic to LA, the Lakers were looking for a center to complete their puzzle.

Williams was believed to be that last piece that could set them up for a deep playoff run. However, only two days later, the Lakers rescinded the trade because Williams failed a physical. Even though he has been in the league for only two years, Williams has had a career plagued with injuries.

Currently in his third season, Williams has only played 85 regular season games. He is averaging 11.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. Joining the Lakers might have been the turning point of his career as he’d have gotten better exposure and more responsibilities in that team.

Since he joined the Hornets, they have been at the tail end of the Eastern Conference charts. This season, they are currently in the 14th position with a 13-39 record. The Hornets are currently on a three-game losing streak as well. Going against a team that’s been on the rise lately, having won eight of their last 10 games isn’t going to be easy for the Charlotte franchise.