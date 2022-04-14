“Yeah the night before”: Patrick Beverley hilariously reveals having prepped his over the top celebrations against former team Clippers

Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley hilariously reveals he had planned his over-the-top celebrations a night before the game against the Clippers.

The T-Wolves are officially heading to the playoffs, their second appearance in 18-years. The 2021-22 season has brought fresh air for the Wolves franchise, boasting a Big 3 in Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell, and Anthony Edwards as they prepare to face Ja Morant and the Grizzlies in the first round.

One of the biggest highlights of this season has been the arrival of Patrick Beverley in Minnesota. The veteran guard had a heart-breaking exit from the Clippers, who refused to give him an extension. Pat played a crucial role in rebuilding the Clips post the Lob City era.

Nonetheless, the Clippers management would consult Pat about his preferred trade destination, with the Wolves being one of his top 3 choices. Beverley would have his wish granted, aligning himself with KAT and co. In only his first season with the T-Wolves, the team has clinched a spot in the playoffs.

Also read: “Take y’all a** home! I gave my blood, sweat and tear to the Clippers, just to be written off like that!”: Timberwolves’ Patrick Beverley channeled his inner Michael Jordan and made it personal

As we continue to recover from Beverley’s play-in win celebrations over the Clips, the veteran guard made an appearance on ESPN’s NBA Today.

Patrick Beverley addresses his wild celebrations at the Target Center.

It was a tight finish between the Clips and the Wolves, with the latter prevailing in the first play-in game of the western conference. Beverley made key plays during the game, especially during the clutch time that included stealing the ball from Reggie Jackson’s hands.

here is the moment Pat Bev ripped Reggie Jackson and celebrated right in front of Steve Ballmer sitting courtside pic.twitter.com/waiUJBUdH0 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 13, 2022

The 6″1′ guard had 11-rebounds during the game and excelled in his role as a defensive pest. However, nothing tops Beverley’s celebrations post getting the W over the Clips.

Nonetheless, the veteran guard would address his celebrations while speaking to Malika Andrews on NBA Today.

“I mean obviously, you know, playing against a team, where you put your blood, sweat, and tears. I didn’t wanna make it about them, but you know, it kinda was. I’m just fortunate man, we came together as a team, our young guys showed up, we were really locked up.”

When did Patrick Beverley start thinking about jumping on the scorer’s table? “The night before” 😂 There are too many great moments from this interview to choose from. @KendrickPerkins @mrvincecarter15 @Rjeff24 pic.twitter.com/G7ztxzHlVq — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) April 13, 2022

When asked at what point did he know he was going to win and his move of going and standing on the scores table, throwing his jersey at the crowds, Pat replied the following.

“Yeah, the night before.”

Also read: “Minnesota just won the chip🤣🤣🤣”: LeBron James, Ja Morant, and Kyle Kuzma react to Patrick Beverley and Timberwolves celebrating after beating the Clippers

The T-Wolves are currently beaming with confidence as they head to Memphis to face Morant’s crew.