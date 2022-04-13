“Take y’all a** home! I gave my blood, sweat and tear to the Clippers, just to be written off like that!”: Timberwolves’ Patrick Beverley channeled his inner Michael Jordan and made it personal

Timberwolves’ Patrick Beverley was ecstatic after beating his former team in the play-in game after they refused to give him an extension

The Minnesota Timberwolves hosted and beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the first play-in game tonight. With this win, the Wolves are moving on to the playoffs, and would meet the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round.

It was a hard-fought victory for the Wolves. Their All-Star, Karl Anthony Towns was struggling tonight. KAT fouled out of the game with 7:32 left in the 4th quarter, and the Clippers were up 7. However, the Wolves went on a big run, taking the lead, and eventually winning the game. D’Angelo Russell stepped up with 29 points and Anthony Edwards had a team-high 30 points.

Playing against the Clippers, this game was personal for Patrick Beverley and he made it known from the get-go. Beverley was the one player on the floor who wanted the win the most, and he had the most hustle plays. With this win, he has made the playoffs every season when he was healthy.

Patrick Beverley’s teams have made the playoffs every single year of his career when he’s healthy. pic.twitter.com/ApEqr987NA — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 13, 2022

“To play them in a Play-In and beat they a**, no better feeling”: Patrick Beverley

Patrick Beverley was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2017. He played with them for four seasons, proving to be an excellent team player and an important part of the organization. However, last off-season, they refused to give him a better deal, and was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. From Memphis, he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who signed him on a 1 year, $13 million extensions.

To meet them in the play-in game was a dream come true for Pat Bev. He wanted to get back at the organization ever since they shipped him off, and what better stage. After winning the game, his emotions were all over the place.

Patrick Beverley was overcome with emotion after a hard-fought victory against his old squad. pic.twitter.com/0CJ8DBPMME — NBA (@NBA) April 13, 2022

He talked about what was on his mind in the post-game conference. Beverley was rather very happy that he got to beat his old team in the play-in game.

Pat Bev on what he told the Clippers: “Take they ass home. Long flight to LA. It’s deep for me. I gave my blood, sweat and tears to that organization. To be written off like that. He’s injury prone. He’s old. To play them in a Play-In and beat they ass, no other feeling.” pic.twitter.com/GhElKhOLiM — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) April 13, 2022

The Clippers have been rather excellent without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard as well this season. However some part of them would regret parting ways with Pat Bev.