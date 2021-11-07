“No reason to like Michael Jordan, I hate him”: GaryVee professes his pure hatred for the Bulls legend while talking about his battles with the Knicks

GaryVee claims there is nothing to like about Michael Jordan and that he hates the Bulls legend for constantly beating the Knicks.

Michael Jordan is the only player, post-1979, to have put the NBA in chokehold over as long of a time span as he did. An illustrious line of legends who have played the game of basketball simply could not gain a single championship because the Chicago Bulls dominated as intensely as they did.

Guys like Karl Malone, John Stockton, Charles Barkley, and most important to the topic being discussed today, Patrick Ewing. The New York Knicks, aside from the 80s/early 90s Detroit Pistons, were perhaps the most challenging team Michael Jordan and his Bulls had to go up against in terms of physicality.

During the Bulls’ reign over the league, they would get matched up against the New York Knicks 5 times, from 1991 to 1996. Of these five times, only one series resulted in a Knicks victory.

GaryVee claims he hates Michael Jordan.

Being a Knicks fan in the 1990s was tough given how incredible their team was. This is due to the continual heartbreak that they sustained at the hands of Michael Jordan despite having an incredibly talented team. GaryVee knows a thing or two about being a Knicks fan in the 90s and it’s safe to say that he still holds a grudge against the 6x champ to this day.

“I’m a Knicks fan, and there’s legitimately no reason to like that man (Jordan). I own zero pairs of Jordans. I’m a real Knicks fan, real Knicks fans don’t wear that s**t. In a world where you can rock so many things, I don’t want to rock Jordans. That man made me cry.”

The Knicks did beat the Bulls in 7 in 1994 but fans could never get the satisfaction of beating the head honcho: Michael Jordan. He would return to the game and beat NY 4-1 in 1996.