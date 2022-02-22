Basketball

“Yo Michael Jordan, when are you gonna come to Detroit so I can dunk on you?!”: When rapper Eminem hilariously recalled about the time he tried speaking trash to the Bulls GOAT

“Yo Michael Jordan, when are you gonna come to Detroit so I can dunk on you?!”: When rapper Eminem hilariously recalled about the time he tried speaking trash to the Bulls GOAT
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"Trustfulness within the organisation": Otmar Szafnauer's comments at Alpine 2022 car launch offer possible insight into breakup with Aston Martin
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Yo Michael Jordan, when are you gonna come to Detroit so I can dunk on you?!”: When rapper Eminem hilariously recalled about the time he tried speaking trash to the Bulls GOAT
“Yo Michael Jordan, when are you gonna come to Detroit so I can dunk on you?!”: When rapper Eminem hilariously recalled about the time he tried speaking trash to the Bulls GOAT

While discussing a potential sneaker collaboration, Eminem awkwardly spoke trash to the legend Michael Jordan.…