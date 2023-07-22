“You Always Had to Pay a Price”: 2 Years After $275,000,000 Investment, Michael Jordan Expressed How Modern NBA Players Are ‘Clueless’ About Physicality

Michael Jordan survived the era of the Bad Boy Pistons and achieved six NBA championships. During his era, the game was more physical, with some rules not yet in place today. He was among the last players to experience the so-called rough era of the league. This might be a reason why old-school players refer to the current NBA as a soft era. In 2014, MJ was interviewed by NBA 2K14, four years after purchasing a major stake in the Charlotte Hornets for $275,000,000.

While Michael played, the league witnessed one of its roughest teams ever, the Bad Boy Pistons, known for their physicality, particularly in the paint. They followed the Jordan Rules, aimed at preventing MJ from entering the paint at any cost. Hence, whenever MJ or any player attempted to score in the paint, they had to endure numerous hits.

Michael Jordan’s interview with NBA 2K14

Jordan was asked about his early NBA career. He said he entered the league as one of the least skilled players. However, he saw his first year as a learning experience. He also mentioned that physicality was tougher back then. Whenever a player attempted to score, they always had to pay the price. During a conversation with 2K14, Jordan said:

“Physically it was a much more physical game than what it is today. You couldn’t walk across the lane without getting checked, or screens, holding, you always had to pay a price. You go in with an understanding that I gonna get hit and I am gonna pay the price.”

Over the years, the game’s rules have clearly changed. In the 80s and 90s, the rules favored the defense. However, the current rules favor offensive players. The Last Dance highlighted how Jordan adapted to the game’s physicality by gaining weight and muscles to confront the Bad Boys.

Dennis Rodman says the rise of Michael Jordan forced David Stern to turn his back on Bad Boy Pistons

During the late 80s and 1990s, the Bad Boy Pistons dominated the league defensively. Their trio of paint defenders, Dennis Rodman, John Salley, and Adrian Dantley, disrupted opponents’ offenses. David Stern, the commissioner since 1984, admired the Bad Boy Pistons and didn’t mind their bold style of play.

However, things changed when Jordan rose to prominence; the league began scrutinizing their plays because of MJ’s impact. According to Rodman, Stern turned his back on the Pistons once Jordan and the Bulls gained prominence.

The Pistons remained strong until 1992, but their era of dominance ended after Rodman joined the Bulls in 1995.