“You don’t see many players like Stephen Curry!”: Jazz’s Eric Paschall raves about incredible his former teammate from his time with Warriors

Eric Paschall, a former all-rookie first-teamer with the Golden State Warriors is no stranger to Stephen Curry’s incredible ability.

Paschall, who spent two years with Steph Curry as a Warrior, describes how he was witness to Steph’s incredible display of 105 consecutive threes in practice.

Curry’s status as the NBA’s greatest marksman has been well documented and Paschall’s take adds as merely another feather to his cap.

Paschall is seen waxing lyrical about his former teammate in a video that has been doing its rounds on the internet.

The current Utah Jazz player, in an interview, is seen describing Curry’s stellar work ethic.

Eric Paschall (@epaschall) praises Steph Curry's work ethic

Paschall also shouts out Curry’s resilience and says that despite being a superstar, Curry puts in an extra shift of 30-35 minutes in game speed over the entire court, after practice.

Paschall goes on to state that “not many players can do that” and that former teammate and rising star Jordan Poole “kinda has it” while referring to Steph’s ability to run off multiple screens.

Is Jordan Poole the heir apparent to Stephen Curry?

With his explosion in the Playoffs adding further hype to his breakout season, Jordan Poole has been anointed as a “Third Splash Brother” by many.

Poole’s ability to shoot from deep and his flashy handles has led to inevitable comparisons to his teammate Stephen Curry.

With Paschall also fuelling such a comparison, it is definitely going to be a lofty standard against which the rest of Poole’s career shall be measured.

An all-star level breakout from Poole is expected in the coming seasons and the comparisons to Steph are bound to get louder.

Whether there will be a passing of the reins from master to understudy, or if it is merely a matter of when, will be something to look out for Golden State fans across the globe.