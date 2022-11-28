“Allen Iverson, You Are a Groupie Around Michael Jordan!”: 2001 NBA MVP Once Revealed How His Behavior Around MJ Embarrassed His Friends

Allen Iverson was the cultural icon for the NBA during the 2000s. Everyone was attempting to emulate AI’s streetwear looks and effortless “drip”. Iverson and his Reebok collaboration reached iconic status soon and The Answer had truly arrived on the face of the league.

One of the most influential players, Iverson inspired a generation to work on their handles and be shifty. And most definitely, taught a generation the importance of “practice.”

But of course, for every generational legend, there is a predecessor who inspired his art too. And for every player who picked Allen Iverson as their idol, there is a Michael Jordan to be thanked.

“Black Jesus” was the face of the league from the minute he touched the NBA hardwood. MJ levitated and dunked his way into the heart of a young Iverson, who was dazzled by the Bulls superstar.

Later on, Iverson did face off against his idol and even had an iconic moment with MJ in-game. However, it would appear that the fanboy in AI never took a back seat.

Also Read: “Lowkey, I’ve always wanted to be like Allen Iverson.”: Stephen Curry gave the 76ers legend a salute in the 2017 NBA Finals

How did Allen Iverson’s friends describe his behavior around Michael Jordan?

From how his friends describe Iverson’s behavior, it would seem that even the coolest of cats can be human sometimes. Being around your idol is one such instance, as it would appear.

On the Knuckleheads, Allen Iverson opened up about his adulation for His Airness. Iverson revealed how his friends used to make fun of him regarding his interactions with Michael Jordan.

“My homeboys was with me before I was around Mike. And it was like ‘You’re embarrassing me’. Because, he was like, ‘Yo, you’re a f**king groupie around Mike. Why are you acting like that?’. That’s my hero!”

Even at this age, one can see glimpses of a young AI, fawning over Michael Jordan. If this doesn’t epitomize the status Michael Jordan held in the NBA, nothing can.

No such respect was given on the court, however. The previously mentioned iconic moment involved a young AI announcing his arrival on the NBA stage with a nasty crossover on his idol.

When did the iconic “passing of the torch” moment between MJ and Allen Iverson take place?

In 1997, Allen Iverson had just started to put himself on the map as a young, scoring dynamo. Michael Jordan was still at the peak of his powers and was fresh of yet another championship. The stars were in extremely different circumstances in their careers.

However, the young tyke did not budge against the top dog. Iverson, in their meeting on March 12, 1997, rendered a highlight that probably would have broken the internet had it taken place today. The Sixers superstar had gotten his name outside of Philadelphia now.

The Answer left his idol grasping air as he fired a shot in. A wonderfully skilled move that had all the pizzazz one came to associate with Allen Iverson.

The idol was floored, and the protege had his number. Allen Iverson became a household name soon after, and definitely one worthy enough to carry on his idol’s legacy in the NBA.

Also read: “I worshipped the ground where Allen Iverson walked on”: Lou Williams tells the story of his first meeting with his childhood hero