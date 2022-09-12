Basketball

“Lowkey, I’ve always wanted to be like Allen Iverson.”: Stephen Curry gave the 76ers legend a salute in the 2017 NBA Finals

Stephen Curry claimed that Allen Iverson served as his inspiration when he displayed an arm sleeve for the illustrious Sixers player during the 2017 NBA Finals.
Hemanth Amar

Previous Article
Robert Lewandowski remembers 7-time world champion Michael Schumacher in F1
Next Article
“F*ck Bro This Seems Like WWE”: Fans Demand Hasbulla vs. Conor McGregor After “Mini Khabib” Gets a Multi-Year Contract With the UFC
NBA Latest Post
Stephen Curry claimed that Allen Iverson served as his inspiration when he displayed an arm sleeve for the illustrious Sixers player during the 2017 NBA Finals.
“Lowkey, I’ve always wanted to be like Allen Iverson.”: Stephen Curry gave the 76ers legend a salute in the 2017 NBA Finals

Stephen Curry claimed that Allen Iverson served as his inspiration when he displayed an arm…