“Lowkey, I’ve always wanted to be like Allen Iverson.”: Stephen Curry gave the 76ers legend a salute in the 2017 NBA Finals

Stephen Curry claimed that Allen Iverson served as his inspiration when he displayed an arm sleeve for the illustrious Sixers player during the 2017 NBA Finals.

In the pace-and-space era of today, there is no one like Stephen Curry. Everyone in the NBA would believe that extraterrestrials had infiltrated Earth if you transferred him into the 1980s or 1990s. He wouldn’t be in human form if not for his unmatched range, flashy ball-handling, and captivating scoring prowess.

Curry cannot be imitated, not even in the current league, which he has had a significant influence in creating. Many players can try to imitate his style, or they may think they have his shooting ability and DNA, which would justify following a similar shot diet.

Kenny Smith called Stephen Curry the Michael Jordan of this era 🔥

However, there is just one. The best winner and leader of the last decade is this one individual from Akron, Ohio.

Prior to 2014, no team had ever achieved the ideal harmony between off-the-dribble prowess and unselfish off-ball values—certainly not to the point of serving as the centerpiece of the most lethal motion offense in history.

But what propelled Stephen Curry to reach heights that were previously unheard of?

Stephen Curry reveals he idolized Allen Iverson and wanted to be like the former Sixers star

In order to deal with elbow bursitis that had gotten a little swollen after Stephen Curry fell on it during a chase for a loose ball in the 2017 Western Conference Finals, Curry was going to wear a unique sleeve on his right arm.

The Golden State Warriors point guard was questioned about why he strangely removed his new accessory so quickly after a sluggish shooting start to Thursday’s 113-91 Game 1 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2017 NBA Finals.

Steph Curry on ditching the shooting sleeve early: "Low-key, I've always wanted to be like Allen Iverson…But it just wasn't feeling right"

Curry told reporters, “Lowkey, I’ve always wanted to be like Allen Iverson.” And it was the only way I could really have come close, but it didn’t feel right, and it was just a split decision, so whatever. “It’s just an accessory; it’s not that important. Simply keep playing.”

By knocking down his next two shots after a shaky 2-of-5 start to the game, he finished with a clean 11-of-22 from the field and 6-of-11 from long range. Removing his arm sleeve was perhaps the greatest move.

Since @StephenCurry30 admits he wants to be like Iverson – I do, too.

https://t.co/MerGXVki8i pic.twitter.com/Oqip3ht8si — Adam Winkler (@AdamWinkABC13) June 2, 2017

Curry has established a respectable name for himself over the course of his eight-year career, but not everyone can be Allen Iverson. AI once remarked about Curry:

“That light-skinned man… This guy is unbelievable; I felt I was a serial killer.”

