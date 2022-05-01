Basketball

“You can tell Devin Booker is playing his a*s off defensively”: When Rudy Gobert praising the Suns guard clearly came off as an attack on Donovan Mitchell, how that can affect offseason for Utah Jazz

"You can tell Devin Booker is playing his a*s off defensively": When Rudy Gobert praising the Suns guard clearly came off as an attack on Donovan Mitchell, how that can affect offseason for Utah Jazz
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"I felt bad for my guy, obviously one of my former teammates, arguably the MVP of this league": Jimmy Butler hopes to face Sixers with Joel Embiid present
Next Article
"I'd say, Dominique Wilkins, Adrian Dantley, Magic Johnson": Scottie Pippen dishes out his top 3 list of players that gave him a hard time on defense
NBA Latest Post
"I'd say, Dominique Wilkins, Adrian Dantley, Magic Johnson": Scottie Pippen dishes out his top 3 list of players that gave him a hard time on defense
“I’d say, Dominique Wilkins, Adrian Dantley, Magic Johnson”: Scottie Pippen dishes out his top 3 list of players that gave him a hard time on defense

An elite defender during his time, Scottie Pippen dishes out the top 3 players he…