“You can’t give a fat person small meals”: 252 lbs Charles Barkley’s justification for not restricting his diet ties into his personality

Charles Barkley was one of the bigger NBA players in the league, and despite concerns about his weight, he never chose to take any action on it.

The former Suns and 76ers big man used his size and speed in a unique way. Chuck came in at 6’6″ and 252 pounds. For all his size, he made for an extremely tough player to match up with.

Just because he was bigger than most players for his position, he wasn’t any less quick. Barkley knew how to blend the size and speed he had to his advantage and dismantle defenses in his wake.

Barkley’s food habits have often been made fun of on Inside the NBA as the guys take no opportunity to miss pointing out his belly, but if you want to take it up with Chuck, he has the perfect justification for why he eats the way he does and why people shouldn’t be restricting.

Charles’ MVP season had some major highlights 👀 High Tops: Charles Barkley’s Best Plays – 8:30pm ET on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/asDDAZWz3U — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 4, 2020

Charles Barkley justified why he wouldn’t ever restrict his diet

Diet is a big part of any athlete’s life. They need to stick to a strict eating regimen if they’re going to make it big in the league, and so they work hard to make sure that alongside their fitness, they’re eating well too.

However, Barkley doesn’t believe in dieting at all. He thinks that dieting is very variable from person to person and that if you’re bigger, you can’t just start cutting off food.

To be fair, Barkley does have a point. Feeling guilty every time you eat that little bit of junk food isn’t great for you either. So, Barkley believes that moderation is key. He advocates for keeping everything in check and ensuring that you don’t teeter too much toward one side or the other.

“Restrictive diets don’t work,” he explained. “Honestly, you can’t give a fat person small meals and think they’re not going to cheat.” It’s all about moderation and learning how to eat, he explains. Plus, if you eliminate every guilty pleasure from your routine, it’ll just lead to a destructive binge later down the road.”

Charles Barkley’s eating habits are always brought up on Inside the NBA

If you’ve followed the NBA, you’ve probably kept up with the entertaining talk show that goes along with it. Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson form perhaps the most entertaining sports show, breaking down basketball while also having fun with it.

Often, Chuck gets made fun of for eating too much and only being on the lookout for food. They even had Kobe in on it once as the Lakers legend questioned Chuck about how many donuts he thinks he ate during his career.

Chuck replied that the number wasn’t as high as people might anticipate since he claims that donuts are only for the weekends. It’s a running joke, and he once took it personally when a Lakers fan called him out for eating too much.

