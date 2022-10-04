Stephen Curry Raised Over $1 Million for Charities With His 2974 Limited Curry Genesis Flow NFTs

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry launched ‘Curry Genesis Flow’ shoes as NFTs to commemorate breaking the 3-pointer record

Stephen Curry is one of the greatest players of this generation. The 6’2 Warriors superstar has won 4 Championships, 2 MVPs and is now a Finals MVP too. However, he rose to fame after revolutionizing the way the game of basketball is played.

Steph totally changed how the game is played and showed the world how scoring at the basket isn’t the only way to dominate. Showing how the 3-point line can be used as an asset, Steph and his Splash Brother Klay Thompson won the 2015 Championship.

Curry has been regarded as the best shooter for quite some time. However, in December 2021, he crossed Ray Allen for the regular season 3-pointer record. At that point, Steph became the official GOAT shooter. To celebrate the same, Under Armour and Steph released ‘Curry Genesis Flow’ sneakers as NFTs, and only 2974 of the same were made.

Stephen Curry raised over $1 Million for charity

Late in December 2021, the Curry Genesis Flow was released as NFTs. There were only 2974 of the same released, commemorating the record by making his 2974th triple. Each shoe was priced at $333 and were sold out almost as soon as they were released.

Introducing the Genesis Curry Flow 👟 Celebrating greatness, with @StephenCurry30‘record breaking shoe. Owning one of the 2,974 NFTs will grant metaverse redeemables, including the Genesis Curry Flow RKL ingame wearable.🔥 Today, 8pm EST: https://t.co/7ObzbpwzTZ@UnderArmour pic.twitter.com/sNVcj9EfoS — Rumble Kong League (@RumbleKongs) December 21, 2021

The entire money earned from these NFTs was planned to be given away to various charities. The initial target of $1 Million was reached almost instantly. The money was given directly to charities listed by Curry and UA. So far, the number has exceeded $17 Million, and it isn’t slowing down.

Charities supported by SC30

Steph believes in giving back to society. Knowing how fortunate he is, Curry is always looking for causes and charities to support. He co-founded Eat. Learn. Play foundation with his wife, Ayesha Curry. Along with ELP, he supports charities such as the Animal Rescue Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Brotherhood Crusade, Nothing But Nets, V Foundation for Cancer Research, and more.

Along with all these charities, Steph also supports various causes. He’s always managed to get customized sneakers for various causes and auctioned them off to contribute to the same.