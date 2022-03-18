“You can’t go home and tell your daughter you’re a cashier man!”: Charles Barkley had Shaq in splits over a skinny jeans comment on NBAonTNT

Charles Barkley roasts a poor man on Twitter into oblivion after the user hilariously goes at Chuck for wearing skinny jeans.

NBAonTNT made perhaps the best decision it has ever made in the summer before the start of the 2000-01 season when they decided to bring Charles Barkley on board. From the get-go, it was clear that Chuck would play foil to former Houston Rockets guard, Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith, on Inside the NBA.

Funnily enough, Shaq was brought in during the early 2010s to play foil to Charles Barkley and over a decade later, it’s safe to say that their chemistry was off the charts, making for some of the best television entertainment out there.

Chuck set the tone from when he came on board as a brash, say-it-all kind of guy, speaking his mind on absolutely anything he pleased. This aligned with his personality on the court as well. After all, the 1993 MVP did chuck a man through a window and later said he regretted not having thrown him off a higher platform.

Charles Barkley goes off on a cashier for being cashier.

Fans are what make any show successful and Charles Barkley could not give less of a damn about them. In all fairness, any Inside the NBA fans would pay to get roasted by Sir Charles as it would be an absolute honor.

During a particular segment breaking down a Suns-Hornets game, Charles Barkley goes completely off script (everything is off the cuff to begin with) and absolutely goes in on a fan who comments on Barkley not being able to wear skinny jeans.

He notices that the man going after him is a cashier and immediately goes on a 2 minute long rant about how a man cannot be a cashier. While this may be a bit offensive, that’s exactly what people signed up for when putting Chuck front and center of a show like this.

Fair to say that Shaq was in absolute splits during the entirety of the segment as he had to hold a Jay Wright book in front of his face to hide just how much he was laughing.